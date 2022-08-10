ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30

Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
Starting your small business in Orange County

You have talked about, thought about it, and maybe even dreamt of starting your own small business. As your county commissioner for District 2, I want you to know, now is the time to start building your business plan because BizLink Orange is here to make it easier. It is an online one-stop shop of resources to aid small businesses during start-up or along the way.
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida

Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
KUA Warns of Utility Bar Code Scam

For immediate release — July 12, 2022 KISSIMMEE — Kissimmee Utility Authority is warning its customers to beware of an active bar code scam maliciously targeting residential customers in Kissimmee recently. Over a two-day span the utility received more than 25 reports from customers who had been contacted by scammers via text or by phone….
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
