Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orange County commissioners to vote on rent increase cap proposal for Orlando
Orange County commissioners are expected to vote on a proposal regarding a limit to rent increases. If approved, voters in Orange County would have an extra question added to their ballot in November.
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County offering incentives for new school bus drivers
There's a concern over the lack of bus drivers in many Central Florida school districts. Orange County is now offering some new incentives to entice people to apply.
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
Public paychecks: See Orange County government’s top-paid workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average pay for Orange County government based on available data is $24.77 per hour. That figure is based on roughly 7,556 employee hourly pay...
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Superintendent Contract Includes $330,000 Salary, Benefits, Car Expenses and More
School Board members recently approved the contract for the new Orange County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez. The Board delegated authority to School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs and the Office of Legal Services to negotiate the employment contract with Superintendent Designate Dr. Vazquez. See the full OCPS Superintendent contract below.
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
theapopkavoice.com
Starting your small business in Orange County
You have talked about, thought about it, and maybe even dreamt of starting your own small business. As your county commissioner for District 2, I want you to know, now is the time to start building your business plan because BizLink Orange is here to make it easier. It is an online one-stop shop of resources to aid small businesses during start-up or along the way.
Early voting for the primary election starts Monday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting in the 2022 primary election starts Monday for Central Florida, and specifically for Orange County. Florida is a closed-primary state, which means only registered voters who identify with a political party are able to vote in the primary election. For many residents, there will...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County deals with teacher, bus driver shortages as students return to class
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Public School Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace was waiving to bus drivers as they took off from the district transportation center early Wednesday morning. "We are going to pick up every child who is ready to come to school today. We want to remind parents how important...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bungalower
Winter Park’s “Fix It, Don’t Pitch It” event returns on September 10
The City of Winter Park will be bringing back its annual repair workshop event, “Fix It, Don’t Pitch It” on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Winter Park Farmers’ Market. The event is part of the city’s Sustainability Action Plan, part of which...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Sheriff accused of pressuring third candidate to drop from race
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County, told...
bdmag.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida
Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
kua.com
KUA Warns of Utility Bar Code Scam
For immediate release — July 12, 2022 KISSIMMEE — Kissimmee Utility Authority is warning its customers to beware of an active bar code scam maliciously targeting residential customers in Kissimmee recently. Over a two-day span the utility received more than 25 reports from customers who had been contacted by scammers via text or by phone….
click orlando
Osceola County school district using international program to hire teachers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – With the start of the new school year, Osceola County’s public school district superintendent sat down with News 6 to talk about some of the new faces students can expect to see thanks to an international program that’s getting results for them and bringing diversity into the classroom.
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
Comments / 0