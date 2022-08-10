Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
amherstma.gov
Community Resources Committee of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 8/8/22 4:35 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Discussion on Violations, Penalties, Incentives, and Issuance or Denial of Permits, Review of Language for Inspections and Other Requirements to Obtain a License; Zoning Board of Appeals Associate Member Vacancies – Policy Waiver Requests; Town Council Policy on Making Recommendations for Appointments to Multiple-Member Bodies – Review Requests. Discussion Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Outreach: Comments Received through Outreach, Continuation of Outreach. Public Comment. Minutes: Adoption of July 25, 2022 Special Meeting Minutes – Community Forum, Adoption of July 28, 2022 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview: September 8, 2022: Continued Public Hearings related to Flood Maps. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
amherstma.gov
Cuppa' Joe with Amherst Town Manager & Special Guest Tony Maroulis
Join Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman and special guest Tony Maroulis, the Executive Director of Community & Strategic Initiatives at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, for an informal conversation. Bring your questions, ideas, concerns, all are welcome!. About Our Special Guest: Tony Maroulis. Tony Maroulis has been named executive director...
amherstma.gov
The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees
RECEIVED: 8/04/2022 at 11:01 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; President's Report; Library Building Project Report; Jones Building Project Budget Update; Design Subcommittee Report; Outreach Subcommittee Report; CPA Agreement Update; North Amherst Library Update; Epsilon Associates Proposal; Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; FY21 Audit; FY22 Budget; Investment Committee Report; Equity Committee Update; Library Director Annual Evaluation Update; Friends of the Library Report; Library Director Report; Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
Meet and Greet with CRESS Director
Come meet the new Director of Amherst's CRESS program. Earl Miller and several CRESS responders will be at the Senior Center for coffee and pastries. He's looking forward to getting to know the senior community, so come say hi, ask questions and get to know the new department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amherstma.gov
Elementary School Building Committee
RECEIVED: 8/09/2022 at 3:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order. 2. Anser: Agenda and Overview. 3. MSBA Comments on June PSR. 4. Amherst August 3 Presentation to MSBA Facility Assessment Subcommittee (FAS) and MSBA comments. 5. Updated Site Plans and School First Floor. 6. Net Zero Subcommittee Recommendation to Select Ground Source Heat Pump: Summary of July 6 and August 4 presentations to subcommittee and subcommittee recommendation. 7. Committee vote on HVAC: Motion to Select Ground Source Heat Pump (Geothermal) with Target EUI of 25 for the School HVAC system. 8. Invoices. 9. Matters not anticipated by the Chair 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 10. Public Comments. 11. Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
Solar Bylaw Working Group
RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 4:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review/Vote Minutes from 7/29/22; Staff Updates; Overview of Land Use and Mapping in Amherst; Review of the MA Decarbonization Road Map; SBWG – Review workplan and timeline, including input from McGowan; Solar Assessment update; Next Meeting – Schedule and Agenda Items; Public Comment; Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
Energy and Climate Action Committee
RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 12:35 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 7/27/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates Capitol Inventory Memo; Heat Pump Strategies; Heat Pump Lessons Learned; Transportation (regularly scheduled for last meeting of the month); CPACE; Solar Bylaw Working Group Update; Outreach and Education; Creating a unifying theme; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
Water Shut-Off Notice: Kendrick Place
As part of the Northampton Rd reconstruction project the Department of Public Works will be shutting off the water to Kendrick Place on Wednesday, August 10th. Water will be turned off to all properties on Kendrick Place starting at 7:30 am. Water should be restored by 3:00 pm or earlier.
RELATED PEOPLE
amherstma.gov
In the News
Department of Public Works crews will be installing water and sewer services to the North Amherst Library on Sunderl... Warner Bros. LLC crews will be placing the final coat of asphalt on the roundabout at the intersection of University Dr South and Snell St on Sat...
amherstma.gov
Sunderland Road Closure and Detour August 16th & 17th
7am -3pm Department of Public Works crews will be installing water and sewer services to the North Amherst Library on Sunderland Rd starting on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022. Northbound Traffic will be detoured up Montague Rd to Cowls Rd from 7am to 3pm. The road will re-open each evening. The detour is expected to last two days.
amherstma.gov
University Dr South at Snell St ROAD CLOSED August 13, 2022
7am -5pm Warner Bros. LLC crews will be placing the final coat of asphalt on the roundabout at the intersection of University Dr South and Snell St on Saturday, August 13th, 2022. from 7am to 5 pm. Snell St and University Dr South will be closed to through traffic. SEEK...
amherstma.gov
Amherst Community Theater Auditions
Sign-ups for Auditions are open now! September 9-11, 2022 with callbacks on Monday, September 12 for our January 2023 production of “Disney The Little Mermaid”. Check Amherst Community Theater website - https://amherstacts.org/. Contact: producer@amherstacts.org or call Sam Karlin, Producer, at 413-265-8900.
IN THIS ARTICLE
amherstma.gov
Fall Sports with Amherst Rec
Basketball, Ultimate Frisbee, Lacrosse, Tennis, and more! Keep your eyes peeled for details on our registration site!
Comments / 0