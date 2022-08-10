ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

q13fox.com

Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma

At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect dies in police custody, investigation underway in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway in Tacoma after an armed suspect died while in Police custody Tuesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:40 p.m., a trooper tried stopping a red Ford truck near the corner of S 37th St. and Pacific Ave. The driver swerved, almost hit a pedestrian and ran a red light. This led the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired.
TACOMA, WA
KXL

Fatal Shooting In SE Portland Is City’s 56th Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street on Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 9:00pm. The suspects were no longer at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. They are the 56th person killed by homicide in the city...
PORTLAND, OR
97 Rock

Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
ABERDEEN, WA
KDRV

Body found in Coffin Butte Landfill; suspect charged with homicide

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found in a landfill near Corvallis, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The WCSO says they received a tip on August 7 that Kaylee Birdzell, 27 had been murdered and the body put into a local apartment complex's trash. Deputies say their detectives also suspected murder, and coordinated a search of the complex's garbage at Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County. Officials say Birdzell's body was found on August 9, and an autopsy conducted on August 10 confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings

GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city. Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE

