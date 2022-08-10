Read full article on original website
Crash in downtown Hillsboro: 1 removed from car, ‘patients’ taken to hospital
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is responding to the scene of a motor vehicle crash
q13fox.com
Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma
At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
q13fox.com
Suspect dies in police custody, investigation underway in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway in Tacoma after an armed suspect died while in Police custody Tuesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:40 p.m., a trooper tried stopping a red Ford truck near the corner of S 37th St. and Pacific Ave. The driver swerved, almost hit a pedestrian and ran a red light. This led the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired.
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
KXL
Fatal Shooting In SE Portland Is City’s 56th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street on Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 9:00pm. The suspects were no longer at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. They are the 56th person killed by homicide in the city...
Chronicle
DNR Helicopters, Firefighters Knock Down South Thurston County Brush Fire Before It Threatens Structures
West Thurston Fire Authority Chief Robert Scott told The Chronicle Thursday afternoon that a brush fire in Grand Mound had been halted by around 3:15 p.m. after a swift response by firefighters and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopters. The fire, which was located south of 183rd Avenue Southwest in...
Authorities seek help solving 2019 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Mount Hood National Forest
Officials are asking for the public's help solving the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.
KGMI
Seattle man arrested for killing his brother in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. – A Seattle man is in custody after admitting to killing his brother in North Cascades National Park. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that National Parks Rangers heard gunshots in the Newhalem area around 4 am on Monday, August 8th. Rangers found...
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
kptv.com
‘Be as safe as you can’: Vancouver mom warns bikers after son dies from crash
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Last Friday, Nicole Burch experienced something no parent can ever imagine. Her son, 24-year-old Levi Adolph-Collin, was biking to work when Washington State Patrol said a driver ran a red light at Northeast 117th Avenue and 71st Street in Vancouver and hit him in the crosswalk. He died at the hospital.
Chronicle
Has It Come to This? Man Attempts to Siphon Gas From Daycare Bus, Thurston County Police Say
A man attempted to siphon gas from a daycare bus and damaged the vehicle in the process, Lacey police say. According to police, the man was seen about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 2, attempting to siphon gas from a Kiddie Academy bus at 1130 Galaxy Drive NE in Lacey. Police say...
KDRV
Body found in Coffin Butte Landfill; suspect charged with homicide
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found in a landfill near Corvallis, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The WCSO says they received a tip on August 7 that Kaylee Birdzell, 27 had been murdered and the body put into a local apartment complex's trash. Deputies say their detectives also suspected murder, and coordinated a search of the complex's garbage at Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County. Officials say Birdzell's body was found on August 9, and an autopsy conducted on August 10 confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
11-year-old girl reunites with family after reported missing
A young girl that was reported missing in Vancouver was found late Wednesday morning, Vancouver police announced.
Video: Father, daughter removed from Frontier flight after pilot turns plane around
A man and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight Sunday.
KXL
Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings
GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city. Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
