ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellite Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies

WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Life Recaptured Gala to benefit refuge, survivors

BREVARD COUNTY — A nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of sex trafficking survivors is growing its refuge. Life Recaptured has its first house on property that will eventually feature additional condos for survivors. The habitat serves as an opportunity to rehabilitate, educate and prepare survivors to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Satellite Beach, FL
Local
Florida Business
Satellite Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Satellite Beach, FL
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Space Collectible Show and Sale returning to Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – As home of the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral can look to promote space history and knowledge. Each year, the U.S. Space Force and Historical Foundation ensures this by hosting a free event each year, the Space Collectible Show and Sale. [TRENDING: Enter daily to...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Cybersec Investments First and Only Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) on the Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Cybersec Investments announces its certification as the first and only Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) on the Space Coast. A cybersecurity consulting organization specializing in NIST SP 800-171, CMMC, and DFARS compliance, Cybersec Investments received its “Authorization” status by the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Force#Aircraft#Fort Hood#Hh 60g Pave Hawk#Icl
floridapolitics.com

Third report says Brevard Sheriff pressuring candidates to drop races

Florida Today reports Wayne Ivey tried to get candidates to drop out of races for Judge, Brevard County Commission and School Board and endorse his choice. A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility brought to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are now in Orlando and will be looking for their forever homes. Staff with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando traveled to Virginia over the weekend and brought back several beagles that were removed from Envigo, a medical contract breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia that has been accused of having unfit conditions.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

TSA PreCheck program comes to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration, their contractor Idemia and airport leaders at Orlando International Airport announced a new plan Tuesday to try to make the enrollment process for TSA PreCheck easier and faster. The TSA PreCheck is a special program allowing passengers to wait in a shorter...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most

People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Big Blue Slide at Palm Bay Aquatic Center temporarily closed

PALM BAY - The big blue slide inside the Palm Bay Aquatic Center, located at 420 Community College Pkwy SE, is currently closed for repairs until further notice, due to pump issues in the mechanical room. The city is working on a solution and the slide will be shut down until further notice.
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

‘We mean business:’ Deputies will carry rifles in Brevard schools

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the school year, the Brevard County sheriff announced Monday in a Facebook video that school resource deputies will carry rifles in an effort to increase safety on campuses. In the video, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his office has worked with partnering agencies, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy