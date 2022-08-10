Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Fire Department Earns ISO Class 1 Rating, Becomes First in Brevard to Reach Achievement
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Fire Department is proud to announce that it has earned an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating, placing it among the top 1% of fire departments in the nation and the top 10% of fire departments in the state of Florida.
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies
WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Life Recaptured Gala to benefit refuge, survivors
BREVARD COUNTY — A nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of sex trafficking survivors is growing its refuge. Life Recaptured has its first house on property that will eventually feature additional condos for survivors. The habitat serves as an opportunity to rehabilitate, educate and prepare survivors to...
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County,...
click orlando
Space Collectible Show and Sale returning to Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – As home of the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral can look to promote space history and knowledge. Each year, the U.S. Space Force and Historical Foundation ensures this by hosting a free event each year, the Space Collectible Show and Sale. [TRENDING: Enter daily to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cybersec Investments First and Only Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) on the Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Cybersec Investments announces its certification as the first and only Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) on the Space Coast. A cybersecurity consulting organization specializing in NIST SP 800-171, CMMC, and DFARS compliance, Cybersec Investments received its “Authorization” status by the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Liberty Caucus of Florida’s Bob White to Keynote Brevard Federated Republican Women Luncheon Sept. 7
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Federated Republican Women will host their lunch meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 that will feature Bob White, Chairman of the Liberty Caucus of Florida a grassroots organization dedicated to working with the Republican Party to advance our principles and individual rights. “His love...
floridapolitics.com
Third report says Brevard Sheriff pressuring candidates to drop races
Florida Today reports Wayne Ivey tried to get candidates to drop out of races for Judge, Brevard County Commission and School Board and endorse his choice. A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.
fox35orlando.com
15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility brought to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are now in Orlando and will be looking for their forever homes. Staff with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando traveled to Virginia over the weekend and brought back several beagles that were removed from Envigo, a medical contract breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia that has been accused of having unfit conditions.
click orlando
TSA PreCheck program comes to Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration, their contractor Idemia and airport leaders at Orlando International Airport announced a new plan Tuesday to try to make the enrollment process for TSA PreCheck easier and faster. The TSA PreCheck is a special program allowing passengers to wait in a shorter...
click orlando
What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly
ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
mynews13.com
Indian Harbour Beach approves designated smoking on public beaches and parks
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — A resolution establishing designated smoking areas in municipally controlled beaches and an ordinance establishing fines for violations of rules on smoking is in other public beach areas were approved Tuesday night by the Indian Harbour Beach City Council. What You Need To Know. Designated...
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most
People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
click orlando
Sinkholes in Florida are more common than you think. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing up in central Florida, it’s likely a story of a sinkhole has come up from time to time. For those who are new to the area, this topic may come as a surprise. The Sunshine State has plenty of natural wonders from beautiful beaches...
veronews.com
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Big Blue Slide at Palm Bay Aquatic Center temporarily closed
PALM BAY - The big blue slide inside the Palm Bay Aquatic Center, located at 420 Community College Pkwy SE, is currently closed for repairs until further notice, due to pump issues in the mechanical room. The city is working on a solution and the slide will be shut down until further notice.
click orlando
‘We mean business:’ Deputies will carry rifles in Brevard schools
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the school year, the Brevard County sheriff announced Monday in a Facebook video that school resource deputies will carry rifles in an effort to increase safety on campuses. In the video, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his office has worked with partnering agencies, including...
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
