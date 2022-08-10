BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO