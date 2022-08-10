Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Plans Flash Book Sale This Saturday During Tax-Free weekend
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is reducing duplicate books in its collection, including rare editions, during its Flash Book Sale. The nonprofit museum says hundreds of spare books will be “bargain priced” and sold along with “books for a buck” during the state’s tax-free weekend.
Remember the Hampton Beach Shooting Gallery? This Long-Gone Attraction Must Return
After paying 20 dollars for parking, having the wind spread sugar from Blink’s all over your shirt, and realizing you got to your show at the Casino Ballroom an hour before doors open, you need a calm, measured way to take out your blistering aggression. And that’s why the...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
This Historic $3M Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Home Has a Private Gym
“You can’t help but admire its curb appeal with signature cobalt blue shingles, dramatic gambrel roofline and elegant front porch,” according to one description from Sotheby's International Realty about the property. The historic district of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is something else. From the elegant homes to the brick...
Basile Joins Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry Event During August Haverhill Art Walk
Poet, singer and songwriter Al Basile joins Whittier Birthplace for another Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry event this Saturday during the Haverhill Art Walk in downtown Haverhill. Basile performs Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3-6 p.m., in the alley next to Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. For a...
WMUR.com
Pair of rings found at Hampton Beach; owner sought by u local user
HAMPTON, N.H. — A u local New Hampshire group member is hoping to find the rightful owner of a pair of rings found at Hampton Beach. Bob Perry posted a photo of the ring set on Monday. He said he believes the rings are old based on the style,...
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium
BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
visitconcord-nh.com
Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord
Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
Local Dunkin’ giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday
QUINCY, Mass. — Dunkin’ will be giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday when it officially unveils the recent remodel of its original location in Quincy. A commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Canton-based coffee chain’s restaurant at 543 Southern Artery at 10:15 a.m. with exclusive giveaways and games.
Is Parking At Nahant, MA Beach Always Out Of Control, Or Was It Just Super Hot This Weekend?
I was in Lynn visiting family over the weekend and spent some time at the beach. Man, was it HOT! Record temperatures in Boston during the last few days, it was 98 degrees on Sunday. I ran Lynn beach on Sunday morning and could barely do 4 miles it was...
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH, Celebrates With 85-Year-Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post...
Local teachers bank big money after competing on hit show ‘Beat Shazam’
WOBURN, Mass. — A pair of local teachers recently showed of their musical knowledge in an appearance on Jamie Foxx’s hit show “Beat Shazam.”. Carol Carney and Marlene Faulkingham, teachers at the Hurd Wyman Elementary School in Woburn, competed on an episode of the show that aired Monday night on Boston 25.
WMUR.com
Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — A trip to a grocery store in Gilford turned into an experience this woman will remember after finding a bag of cash in the parking lot. Sonjya O'Brien came to Hannaford for dinner, but what she found instead was bag of bills, laying in the lot outside the supermarket in Gilford.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Returns to New Hampshire Friday
The great Willie Nelson is returning to New Hampshire this week, and he's bringing along a stacked line-up. It's a summer tradition. Willie Nelson will make a return to New Hampshire with his Outlaw Music Festival. The show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is Friday, August 12. ZZ Top, Charley Crockett, and War & Treaty are on the bill. Tickets are still available.
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
