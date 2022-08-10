ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Haverhill, MA
Sports
CBS Boston

Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale

DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
DANVERS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Golf#Police#Bank Of New England#Bradford Country Club#Ext
CBS Boston

Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium

BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
BOSTON, MA
visitconcord-nh.com

Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord

Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nhbr.com

Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio

A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford

GILFORD, N.H. — A trip to a grocery store in Gilford turned into an experience this woman will remember after finding a bag of cash in the parking lot. Sonjya O'Brien came to Hannaford for dinner, but what she found instead was bag of bills, laying in the lot outside the supermarket in Gilford.
GILFORD, NH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q106.5

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Returns to New Hampshire Friday

The great Willie Nelson is returning to New Hampshire this week, and he's bringing along a stacked line-up. It's a summer tradition. Willie Nelson will make a return to New Hampshire with his Outlaw Music Festival. The show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is Friday, August 12. ZZ Top, Charley Crockett, and War & Treaty are on the bill. Tickets are still available.
GILFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing

LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
LYNN, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy