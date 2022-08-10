Read full article on original website
Energy and Climate Action Committee
RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 12:35 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 7/27/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates Capitol Inventory Memo; Heat Pump Strategies; Heat Pump Lessons Learned; Transportation (regularly scheduled for last meeting of the month); CPACE; Solar Bylaw Working Group Update; Outreach and Education; Creating a unifying theme; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Community Resources Committee of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 8/8/22 4:35 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Discussion on Violations, Penalties, Incentives, and Issuance or Denial of Permits, Review of Language for Inspections and Other Requirements to Obtain a License; Zoning Board of Appeals Associate Member Vacancies – Policy Waiver Requests; Town Council Policy on Making Recommendations for Appointments to Multiple-Member Bodies – Review Requests. Discussion Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Outreach: Comments Received through Outreach, Continuation of Outreach. Public Comment. Minutes: Adoption of July 25, 2022 Special Meeting Minutes – Community Forum, Adoption of July 28, 2022 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview: September 8, 2022: Continued Public Hearings related to Flood Maps. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Elementary School Building Committee
RECEIVED: 8/09/2022 at 3:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order. 2. Anser: Agenda and Overview. 3. MSBA Comments on June PSR. 4. Amherst August 3 Presentation to MSBA Facility Assessment Subcommittee (FAS) and MSBA comments. 5. Updated Site Plans and School First Floor. 6. Net Zero Subcommittee Recommendation to Select Ground Source Heat Pump: Summary of July 6 and August 4 presentations to subcommittee and subcommittee recommendation. 7. Committee vote on HVAC: Motion to Select Ground Source Heat Pump (Geothermal) with Target EUI of 25 for the School HVAC system. 8. Invoices. 9. Matters not anticipated by the Chair 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 10. Public Comments. 11. Adjourn.
The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees
RECEIVED: 8/04/2022 at 11:01 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; President's Report; Library Building Project Report; Jones Building Project Budget Update; Design Subcommittee Report; Outreach Subcommittee Report; CPA Agreement Update; North Amherst Library Update; Epsilon Associates Proposal; Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; FY21 Audit; FY22 Budget; Investment Committee Report; Equity Committee Update; Library Director Annual Evaluation Update; Friends of the Library Report; Library Director Report; Adjourn.
Cuppa' Joe with Amherst Town Manager & Special Guest Tony Maroulis
Join Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman and special guest Tony Maroulis, the Executive Director of Community & Strategic Initiatives at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, for an informal conversation. Bring your questions, ideas, concerns, all are welcome!. About Our Special Guest: Tony Maroulis. Tony Maroulis has been named executive director...
Water Shut-Off Notice: Kendrick Place
As part of the Northampton Rd reconstruction project the Department of Public Works will be shutting off the water to Kendrick Place on Wednesday, August 10th. Water will be turned off to all properties on Kendrick Place starting at 7:30 am. Water should be restored by 3:00 pm or earlier.
Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust
RECEIVED: 8/8/22 at 2:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Review minutes from July meeting. Discussion with Tim McCarthy, Craig’s Doors (7:10 PM). Planning for September Forum (7:30 PM). Discussion of Subcommittees, Working Groups and Roles of Trust Members (8:00 PM). Discussion of CPA proposals (8:30 PM). Updates and Discussions on: (8:40 PM): Strong Street property evaluation; East Gables (fka 132 Northampton Road); East Street/Belchertown Rd (including moving housing); Hickory Ridge. Public Comments. Items not anticipated within 48 hours. Upcoming meetings and comments for agenda future agendas: Housing Trust, September 8--Plans for permanent shelter; Ball Lane project. Housing Forum, September 13.
University Dr South at Snell St ROAD CLOSED August 13, 2022
7am -5pm Warner Bros. LLC crews will be placing the final coat of asphalt on the roundabout at the intersection of University Dr South and Snell St on Saturday, August 13th, 2022. from 7am to 5 pm. Snell St and University Dr South will be closed to through traffic. SEEK...
Conservation Commission
RECEIVED: 8/05/2022 at 10:07 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates • Land Use Policy – Commissioner Feedback • Land Use Application – Amherst College Stream Sampling 7:30 PM Request for Determination – Bruce Stedman on behalf of the Fort River Watershed Association and the Town of Amherst Conservation Department, for placement of trail signage along the existing Emily Dickinson Trail in Riverfront Area off Mill Lane (Map17C, Lot 13, 1-14 and Map17B, Lot 1). 7:35 PM Request for Determination – BSC Group on behalf of Eversource Energy for the upgrade of the existing 18G5 Distribution Line within its existing right-of-way north of Meadow Street, and installation of one new utility pole within Resource Areas jurisdictional to the Conservation Commission (Map 4B, Lot 14). Click 'more details' for continued list of topics.
Amherst Community Theater Auditions
Sign-ups for Auditions are open now! September 9-11, 2022 with callbacks on Monday, September 12 for our January 2023 production of “Disney The Little Mermaid”. Check Amherst Community Theater website - https://amherstacts.org/. Contact: producer@amherstacts.org or call Sam Karlin, Producer, at 413-265-8900.
