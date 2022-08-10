Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Softball
Carl Junction softball returns six starters in head coach Zak Petty’s seventh season at the helm of the program. That experienced group will be looking to improve on last season’s two-win campaign. While the Lady Bulldogs return six starters, they will still be young with only one starter...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Softball
With 11 district championships and six Final Four trips in the past 15 seasons, there’s no question that Webb City has been one of the region’s most competitive softball programs. This season, some of Webb City’s hardest-fought battles could happen during the preseason. The Cardinals graduated all...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Greenfield Volleyball
Greenfield volleyball is poised for a big season with six seniors returning from last year’s 17-win team. This group of competitive seniors won district titles in 2019 and 2020. “I’ve been told that it was necessary to bring out extra teachers to recess duty for these girls to play...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Softball
For the second year in a row, the Bolivar softball team saw big changes in the dugout. Last fall was Bolivar’s first without all-state pitcher Katie Brooks, a Class of 2021 graduate who now pitches for the University of Kansas. The team went 10-20, ending a run of three straight district titles.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Stockton Volleyball
Stockton volleyball finished 21-10-3 overall last year. The Tigers will be looking for much more than that this year with one of the area’s best hitters in Summer Kenney returning. Kenney, a Class 2 all-state selection last year, accounted for 512 total kills in her junior season. That was...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Marionville Volleyball
Marionville volleyball won 12 matches last year, which was the first time the Lady Comets eclipsed the 10-win plateau since 2016. They will look for even more this year with six players returning who played in all 77 sets last season. That group features one senior in Jeslyn Coker. The...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Reeds Spring Volleyball
Reeds Spring volleyball has finished .500 or better in four consecutive seasons. The Lady Wolves have all the pieces in place to extend that streak to five. Six-rotation senior Kennedy Brown returns after leading Reeds Spring in kills (234) and serve receptions (317) last year. “She constantly wants to improve...
koamnewsnow.com
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
Strong storms building across Springfield Monday evening
Strong storms are rolling through the Springfield area bringing thunderstorms and flash flood warnings.
mymoinfo.com
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KTTS
Carthage Man Killed in Tractor-Trailer Accident
(KTTS News) – A Carthage man was killed in a tractor-trailer accident Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 64-year-old Mark A. Tidball went off the side of route M near Jasper just shortly before 1 pm. Tidball’s freightliner tractor trailer overturned, and he was ejected from...
Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign
JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant Hope, or 11 miles northwest of Strafford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Strafford... Fair Grove Olive... Elkland Bassville... Northview This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 90 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
