Effective: 2022-08-08 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant Hope, or 11 miles northwest of Strafford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Strafford... Fair Grove Olive... Elkland Bassville... Northview This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 90 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DALLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO