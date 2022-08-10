ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Attorneys in lawsuit over natural gas line explosion continue with opening statements

By STEVEN MAYER smayer@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Power restored to more than 4.5K customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Motorists express frustration over Caltrans' plans for Stockdale Highway exit

It was never a state secret that the Stockdale Highway off-ramp from the southbound lanes of Highway 99 would someday close. But when a brief news release was dropped into the city of Bakersfield's Facebook page on Tuesday, giving just two days' notice that the busy freeway exit would be shut down permanently by 8 p.m. Thursday, local motorists seemed to come together with the same basic response.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

Permanent off-ramp closure from Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
indybay.org

Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California

A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Attorneys#Gas Pipeline#Ruckman
KGET

Valadao, McCarthy request documents from Department of Interior amid ongoing drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California grapples with a third year of drought, a new statewide survey shows water issues are top-of-mind for residents. It comes as our Congressmen in Kern are speaking out and demanding more information from the Department of Interior. On Wednesday, Kern’s Congressmen Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and David Valadao (R-Hanford) sent […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Inmate chaplaincy services contract sparks concerns

A contract to provide inmates with chaplaincy services drew scrutiny at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday with a competing contract-seeker making allegations to the board. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office initiated a request for proposals for a contract not to exceed $300,000, which drew two applicants —...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed after car veered off Highway 99, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after a crash around 5 a.m. on Aug. 5 on Highway 99. Jose Jesus Macias, 63, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that veered off the roadway on Highway 99 just north of Olive Drive, according to the coroner’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy