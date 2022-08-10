Attorneys in lawsuit over natural gas line explosion continue with opening statements

Read full article on original website
Power restored to more than 4.5K customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
California Water Board: Bakersfield used less water in June
The California Water Board says two water utilities serving areas of Kern County saw significant drops in water use in June including a 16.9% drop in water use in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
Motorists express frustration over Caltrans' plans for Stockdale Highway exit
It was never a state secret that the Stockdale Highway off-ramp from the southbound lanes of Highway 99 would someday close. But when a brief news release was dropped into the city of Bakersfield's Facebook page on Tuesday, giving just two days' notice that the busy freeway exit would be shut down permanently by 8 p.m. Thursday, local motorists seemed to come together with the same basic response.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30 who died in a two-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday before [..]
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Permanent off-ramp closure from Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according […]
indybay.org
Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California
A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
Valadao, McCarthy request documents from Department of Interior amid ongoing drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California grapples with a third year of drought, a new statewide survey shows water issues are top-of-mind for residents. It comes as our Congressmen in Kern are speaking out and demanding more information from the Department of Interior. On Wednesday, Kern’s Congressmen Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and David Valadao (R-Hanford) sent […]
Atleast 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Bakersfield on Sunday. According to the police, at least one person was injured after a rollover crash which occurred on the Westside [..]
Bakersfield Now
Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
Rental assistance deadline is fast approaching in Kern County
Time is running out for those still looking to apply for rental assistance through Kern County. But what are the options for those who already applied, but were denied? Well, there is some hope.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP conducting checkpoint in unincorporated Kern County starting Saturday
The California Highway Patrol is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. The checkpoint is scheduled to continue until 2 a.m.
Bakersfield Californian
Inmate chaplaincy services contract sparks concerns
A contract to provide inmates with chaplaincy services drew scrutiny at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday with a competing contract-seeker making allegations to the board. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office initiated a request for proposals for a contract not to exceed $300,000, which drew two applicants —...
Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
Man killed after car veered off Highway 99, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after a crash around 5 a.m. on Aug. 5 on Highway 99. Jose Jesus Macias, 63, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that veered off the roadway on Highway 99 just north of Olive Drive, according to the coroner’s […]
Bakersfield Now
'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groundwater agency to pay $8,500 per acre-foot for SJV water rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6,396,000 from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan to bring that...
