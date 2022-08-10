ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Amarillo College Inaugural Pep Rally

Amarillo College will mark its return to competitive intercollegiate athletics with a celebratory midday Pep Rally on Aug. 24th. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities, meet the players and coaches, and enjoy a free ballpark style lunch. The Pep Rally takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m....
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, August 13th

Flyer for the Amarillo Community Market on August 13th // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Community Market. Summer might be winding down but the Amarillo Community Market is still in full effect. You’re invited to join them for another Saturday full of fun activities for you and your family, all...
AMARILLO, TX
Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
WT Announces Schedule for 2022-23 Performing Arts Events

West Texas A&M University has announced the schedule for its upcoming 2022-23 art, theater, and dance events. The year will feature a plethora of fun art exhibitions, concerts, recitals, dance pieces, and theatrical performances from August through May. The school will also be collaborating with multiple Amarillo-area arts organizations including...
AMARILLO, TX
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee Hosting a Quinceañera Style Show

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee invites you to join them for the first annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show Sunday, September 25th. The event will be held from 12 pm until 4 pm at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, located at 401 South Buchanan Street. You’re invited to...
AMARILLO, TX
Snapology to open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
AMARILLO, TX
Concerts In The Canyon This Week

This Sept. 16, 2015 photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Many of the country's most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday in 2016 and has been urging Americans to rediscover the country's scenic wonders or find new parks to visit through marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
CANYON, TX
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
AC and City of Amarillo collaborate on mosquito project

Dengue fever vector, mosquito biting hand. A pair of Amarillo College students learned a great deal more about mosquitoes this summer. They owe it all to the City of Amarillo, AC’s STEM Research Center and, reduction in local bus service. Marcus Baber-Newton and Dustan Francis took part in a...
AMARILLO, TX
Lifestyle
xcel spends Big In The Area.

Xcel Energy spent big bucks in Amarillo last year. The utility spent 745 million in area businesses in Texas and New Mexico and paid out 84 million dollars in property taxes and fees. The amount spent in Texas and New Mexico helped local economies coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
AMARILLO, TX
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
CORSICANA, TX
City of Amarillo Offering Funds For Senior Citizen Programs

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has announced the availability of funds for senior citizen programs. The City Council designated $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for eligible services and programs serving senior citizens within the Amarillo community.
AMARILLO, TX

