Amarillo College Inaugural Pep Rally
Amarillo College will mark its return to competitive intercollegiate athletics with a celebratory midday Pep Rally on Aug. 24th. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities, meet the players and coaches, and enjoy a free ballpark style lunch. The Pep Rally takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m....
The Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, August 13th
Flyer for the Amarillo Community Market on August 13th // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Community Market. Summer might be winding down but the Amarillo Community Market is still in full effect. You’re invited to join them for another Saturday full of fun activities for you and your family, all...
Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo
In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
WT Announces Schedule for 2022-23 Performing Arts Events
West Texas A&M University has announced the schedule for its upcoming 2022-23 art, theater, and dance events. The year will feature a plethora of fun art exhibitions, concerts, recitals, dance pieces, and theatrical performances from August through May. The school will also be collaborating with multiple Amarillo-area arts organizations including...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee Hosting a Quinceañera Style Show
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee invites you to join them for the first annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show Sunday, September 25th. The event will be held from 12 pm until 4 pm at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, located at 401 South Buchanan Street. You’re invited to...
Snapology to open in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
Amarillo Food Trucks and Great Barbecue Go Hand in Hand
Amarillo has a really great food truck scene. It would be hard to attend an event in Amarillo that doesn't have a truck or two out there. Heck, even businesses invite trucks to come out. We are very well fed in Amarillo. If you like barbecue then you for sure...
Concerts In The Canyon This Week
This Sept. 16, 2015 photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Many of the country's most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday in 2016 and has been urging Americans to rediscover the country's scenic wonders or find new parks to visit through marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
AC and City of Amarillo collaborate on mosquito project
Dengue fever vector, mosquito biting hand. A pair of Amarillo College students learned a great deal more about mosquitoes this summer. They owe it all to the City of Amarillo, AC’s STEM Research Center and, reduction in local bus service. Marcus Baber-Newton and Dustan Francis took part in a...
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
xcel spends Big In The Area.
Xcel Energy spent big bucks in Amarillo last year. The utility spent 745 million in area businesses in Texas and New Mexico and paid out 84 million dollars in property taxes and fees. The amount spent in Texas and New Mexico helped local economies coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Updated: Amarillo Restaurant Officially Closed Building For Sale
The quickest way to lose your business is not to pay your employees. That was step number one for Grill Italia. They had announced earlier that their place was closing but owner, Pepi Osmani, promised it was temporary. He was out of the country when the temporary closing was announced...
Booking A Flight From Amarillo To OKC? It’s A Colossal Nightmare.
I love our airport. I really do. Everyone at Rick Husband International has been great every time I've flown out. My problem is with trying to book a flight to somewhere I can drive to in half a day. Someone tell me why booking a flight to OKC is an...
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
City of Amarillo Offering Funds For Senior Citizen Programs
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has announced the availability of funds for senior citizen programs. The City Council designated $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for eligible services and programs serving senior citizens within the Amarillo community.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park trail system closed
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced Tuesday that its park’s trail system continues to be closed through Tuesday. According to a post made on the state park’s Facebook page, the trail system in Palo Duro Canyon State Park will be closed Tuesday because of recent heavy rains.
Waco Little League game goes viral for heartwarming show of sportsmanship
A heartwarming moment of ballfield sportsmanship is going viral. Tuesday, Waco was hosting Little League’s Southwest Regional tournament championship game pitting Team Oklahoma from Tulsa against Texas East represented by Pearland
