Read full article on original website
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Ozark Softball
Ozark softball rebounded in a big way last season with its first 20-win season since 2018. While the 24-8 Tigers fell in the district championship, head coach Jimmy Nimmo believes the foundation for future success has been built within the program. “We knew going into the 2021-2022 season that a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Golden City Volleyball
Golden City volleyball has had two of the best seasons in program history the past two years. In 2020, the Eagles won 23 matches. Last year, Golden City upped that to 24 wins. The Eagles will be looking to chase a district title with six players who have starting experience returning.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Softball
Carl Junction softball returns six starters in head coach Zak Petty’s seventh season at the helm of the program. That experienced group will be looking to improve on last season’s two-win campaign. While the Lady Bulldogs return six starters, they will still be young with only one starter...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Greenfield Volleyball
Greenfield volleyball is poised for a big season with six seniors returning from last year’s 17-win team. This group of competitive seniors won district titles in 2019 and 2020. “I’ve been told that it was necessary to bring out extra teachers to recess duty for these girls to play...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Cassville Volleyball
Cassville volleyball has a new head coach in Paige Huddleston this year. She has previous coaching experience at the club level. Huddleston moved to Cassville last February, and she jumped at the opportunity to take over the Cassville volleyball program. “Cassville has become our home throughout this past year, so...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
Ozarks First.com
Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign
JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County...
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
KYTV
Teenager dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo. on Wednesday morning
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a teenage driver on Wednesday morning. The driver, 16, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger, 14, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash near Phelps on State...
City of Joplin announces new Manager for Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin today announced its new Airport Manager for Joplin Regional Airport, Bart Starkey. Officials say the position opened up after long-time manager Steve Stockam retired in April of this year. Starkey has broad management experience from 21 years with the Federal Bureau of...
MoDOT announces Exit 18 Ramp closure for August 15
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT announced this week its plans to close Westbound I-44-to-Northbound I-49 Ramp (Exit 18) starting August 15th. Officials say the project will help widen and extend the ramp to better improve traffic and safety. MoDOT says residents should use alternate routes for up to 30...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
Duenweg Police investigate stabbing
DUENWEG, Mo. — Just after 7 a.m. Monday morning reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of Patterson alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, METS ambulance and Duenweg Fire responded. Duenweg Police responded initiating an investigation. Shortly afterward yellow crime scene tape wrapped a residence at 624 Patterson. THE RESIDENCE IS LOCATED ON THE NW CORNER OF PATTERSON...
Comments / 0