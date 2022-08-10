Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Softball
Carl Junction softball returns six starters in head coach Zak Petty’s seventh season at the helm of the program. That experienced group will be looking to improve on last season’s two-win campaign. While the Lady Bulldogs return six starters, they will still be young with only one starter...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Softball
With 11 district championships and six Final Four trips in the past 15 seasons, there’s no question that Webb City has been one of the region’s most competitive softball programs. This season, some of Webb City’s hardest-fought battles could happen during the preseason. The Cardinals graduated all...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Greenfield Volleyball
Greenfield volleyball is poised for a big season with six seniors returning from last year’s 17-win team. This group of competitive seniors won district titles in 2019 and 2020. “I’ve been told that it was necessary to bring out extra teachers to recess duty for these girls to play...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Nevada Softball
Nevada softball won the program’s third district title in four years last season going 20-11 overall. The season ended with a state quarterfinal loss to Platte County. The key to Nevada softball’s success starts well before players reach the ninth grade. “We’re fortunate to have some parents that...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Reeds Spring Volleyball
Reeds Spring volleyball has finished .500 or better in four consecutive seasons. The Lady Wolves have all the pieces in place to extend that streak to five. Six-rotation senior Kennedy Brown returns after leading Reeds Spring in kills (234) and serve receptions (317) last year. “She constantly wants to improve...
Hulstine pitches complete game, three-run third inning propels Webb City to Midwest Championship
The Webb City Little League 12U team would faceoff with Davenport, Iowa Wednesday morning in the Midwest Regional Semifinal. Webb City would continue their success defeating Iowa 3-1 with the help of a one-run complete game performance on the mound from Brock Hulstine and a two-RBI triple from Bratie Holland. Webb City has a perfect […]
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Marionville Volleyball
Marionville volleyball won 12 matches last year, which was the first time the Lady Comets eclipsed the 10-win plateau since 2016. They will look for even more this year with six players returning who played in all 77 sets last season. That group features one senior in Jeslyn Coker. The...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage hits the field for first practice
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers hit the field Monday evening for their first practice of the season. With the graduation of QB Caden Kabance, senior Cooper Jadwin is expected to start the season under center for the Tigers. “Honestly, I feel pretty prepared,” Jadwin says, “I backed up...
koamnewsnow.com
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Ozarks First.com
Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign
JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County...
66 Drive-In Theatre shows Grease this weekend as we all remember Olivia Newton-John
CARTHAGE, Mo. — News Monday spread that the beloved actress and musician Olivia Newton John had died. CNN reported the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She...
KTTS
Carthage Man Killed in Tractor-Trailer Accident
(KTTS News) – A Carthage man was killed in a tractor-trailer accident Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 64-year-old Mark A. Tidball went off the side of route M near Jasper just shortly before 1 pm. Tidball’s freightliner tractor trailer overturned, and he was ejected from...
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Western Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden City, or 8 miles east of Lamar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Greenfield Lockwood... Golden City South Greenfield... Pennsboro Neola... Dudenville Meinert... Sylvania HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
