Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Ozark Softball
Ozark softball rebounded in a big way last season with its first 20-win season since 2018. While the 24-8 Tigers fell in the district championship, head coach Jimmy Nimmo believes the foundation for future success has been built within the program. “We knew going into the 2021-2022 season that a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Softball
Carl Junction softball returns six starters in head coach Zak Petty’s seventh season at the helm of the program. That experienced group will be looking to improve on last season’s two-win campaign. While the Lady Bulldogs return six starters, they will still be young with only one starter...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Greenfield Volleyball
Greenfield volleyball is poised for a big season with six seniors returning from last year’s 17-win team. This group of competitive seniors won district titles in 2019 and 2020. “I’ve been told that it was necessary to bring out extra teachers to recess duty for these girls to play...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Pierce City Volleyball
Pierce City volleyball won 22 matches last year. It marked the third consecutive year with at least 16 wins for Pierce City. The Eagles will look to make it that a fourth straight year with a strong group returning that features five seniors that played in at least 80 sets last year as juniors.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Marionville Volleyball
Marionville volleyball won 12 matches last year, which was the first time the Lady Comets eclipsed the 10-win plateau since 2016. They will look for even more this year with six players returning who played in all 77 sets last season. That group features one senior in Jeslyn Coker. The...
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
Strong storms building across Springfield Monday evening
Strong storms are rolling through the Springfield area bringing thunderstorms and flash flood warnings.
KTTS
Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed
(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
KYTV
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
FBI investigating antisemitic flyers in Springfield
Neighborhoods off East Sunshine in Springfield and Greene County woke up Sunday morning to antisemitic fliers placed on porches and driveways. We talked to a neighbor about the incident, and found out the FBI is investigating.
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating another case of gun violence. A drive-by shooting happened Friday at the 600 block of West Silsby Street around 8 p.m. Neighbors say the street is very quiet, and this violence is not typical for the area. “A couple of...
Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
