Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
domino
Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen
A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 prefab architectural designs for lovers of sustainability
Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to the Tesla of prefab homes– these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
Edaville Family Theme Park taken off the market, operations transferred to new organization
The new operators “are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park." A historic Massachusetts theme park has been purchased and is aiming to reopen in November ahead of the holiday season. Edaville Family Theme Park, located in Carver, has been in operation for 75...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dornob.com
Fashion Designer Stefano Pilati Turns His Textile Expertise to Sculptural Furniture
A good fashion designer has a strong understanding of the ways in which textiles drape around the human body; how to mold them to various forms and fold them to accentuate their beauty. It’s no surprise then that a cross-disciplinary endeavor between one of the great contemporary fashion designers of our time and a Parisian interior design firm is so successful.
Architecture Vs. Design: What's The Difference?
If you're renovating your home, you may have questioned the differences between architecture and design. Here are the differences and why both are important.
How To Clean Resin Furniture
Furniture pieces are an integral part of everyone's lives, and we invest a lot in ensuring they are made to suit preferences, including the material types. In addition, a lot of consideration goes into selecting the specific furniture material that'll fit into any space with fewer maintenance requirements. So whether you're a busy parent, student, or business owner looking for something that'll provide comfort and beauty aside from wood and plastic furniture, your best bet is resin furnishings.
How To Install Lighting In Your Garden
You've spent a lot of time investing in your garden and landscaping. Full of bright flowers, towering trees, and lush foliage, your garden is probably a source of pride. But at night, when it's completely dark, you might not be able to see any of your hard work. Landscape lighting can highlight the features of your yard and make it look like a professional designer created the space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hunker.com
How to Clean Paintbrushes to Reuse Your Tools Again and Again
In addition to basic tools, many homeowners keep a collection of paintbrushes. Knowing how to clean paintbrushes following your painting session is a handy DIY skill that saves time, money, and, of course, materials. Quality doesn't come cheaply in regard to paintbrushes, so it's worthwhile to learn how to keep your painting tools clean while you paint and be ready for your next project without spending money on new equipment. Cleaning your brushes requires several steps but is easy to learn, and the payoff is tremendous. Just a little attention to detail is all you need.
Unsellable Homes Shares The Ceiling Design That Instantly Elevates A Home
A thoughtfully-designed ceiling can transform a home. Here's the ceiling design the duo from unsellable homes says will instantly elevate your space.
architecturaldigest.com
6 Designs That Point Toward the Future of Architecture
China’s contemporary architecture scene is often described as a playground, and the term especially applies to cultural facilities. After a 1980s-era infrastructure redevelopment initiative rebuilt many Chinese cities from scratch, the national program expanded its focus to opera houses, museums, and libraries largely designed by Americans and Europeans. While the resulting visual spectacles have garnered clicks worldwide, they don’t necessarily resonate with their local communities. In 2019 Forbes revealed that hundreds of new Chinese museums contained no artwork whatsoever.
yankodesign.com
Snapmaker Artisan can expertly 3D print, laser cut, and CNC carve, all in one consumer-friendly machine
Meet the Artisan, a one-of-a-kind 3D printer that builds on Snapmaker’s modular architecture but pushes the limit on what a single machine can do. With a simple swap of modules, the Artisan can alternate between dual-extrusion 3D printing, 10W laser cutting/engraving, and 200W CNC carving/cutting. Occupying just a little more space than your regular desktop 3D printer, the Snapmaker Artisan turns your tabletop into a fab-lab that’s perfect for hobbyists and creators, design studios, and even engineering prototype requirements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
domino
IKEA’s New Vase Has a Hidden Feature That Makes Every Arrangement Look Professional
Anyone who’s tried to arrange flowers in a wide-mouthed vase knows that the struggle is real: the stems just fall and circle the rim. And if you don’t have a frog on hand, it can be tricky to get your stems to stand up in any kind of order.
Comments / 0