ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
domino

Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen

A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 prefab architectural designs for lovers of sustainability

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to the Tesla of prefab homes– these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Lifestyle
dornob.com

Fashion Designer Stefano Pilati Turns His Textile Expertise to Sculptural Furniture

A good fashion designer has a strong understanding of the ways in which textiles drape around the human body; how to mold them to various forms and fold them to accentuate their beauty. It’s no surprise then that a cross-disciplinary endeavor between one of the great contemporary fashion designers of our time and a Parisian interior design firm is so successful.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

How To Clean Resin Furniture

Furniture pieces are an integral part of everyone's lives, and we invest a lot in ensuring they are made to suit preferences, including the material types. In addition, a lot of consideration goes into selecting the specific furniture material that'll fit into any space with fewer maintenance requirements. So whether you're a busy parent, student, or business owner looking for something that'll provide comfort and beauty aside from wood and plastic furniture, your best bet is resin furnishings.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

How To Install Lighting In Your Garden

You've spent a lot of time investing in your garden and landscaping. Full of bright flowers, towering trees, and lush foliage, your garden is probably a source of pride. But at night, when it's completely dark, you might not be able to see any of your hard work. Landscape lighting can highlight the features of your yard and make it look like a professional designer created the space.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Tile#Mosaic#Resilient Community Arts
hunker.com

How to Clean Paintbrushes to Reuse Your Tools Again and Again

In addition to basic tools, many homeowners keep a collection of paintbrushes. Knowing how to clean paintbrushes following your painting session is a handy DIY skill that saves time, money, and, of course, materials. Quality doesn't come cheaply in regard to paintbrushes, so it's worthwhile to learn how to keep your painting tools clean while you paint and be ready for your next project without spending money on new equipment. Cleaning your brushes requires several steps but is easy to learn, and the payoff is tremendous. Just a little attention to detail is all you need.
HOME & GARDEN
architecturaldigest.com

6 Designs That Point Toward the Future of Architecture

China’s contemporary architecture scene is often described as a playground, and the term especially applies to cultural facilities. After a 1980s-era infrastructure redevelopment initiative rebuilt many Chinese cities from scratch, the national program expanded its focus to opera houses, museums, and libraries largely designed by Americans and Europeans. While the resulting visual spectacles have garnered clicks worldwide, they don’t necessarily resonate with their local communities. In 2019 Forbes revealed that hundreds of new Chinese museums contained no artwork whatsoever.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Snapmaker Artisan can expertly 3D print, laser cut, and CNC carve, all in one consumer-friendly machine

Meet the Artisan, a one-of-a-kind 3D printer that builds on Snapmaker’s modular architecture but pushes the limit on what a single machine can do. With a simple swap of modules, the Artisan can alternate between dual-extrusion 3D printing, 10W laser cutting/engraving, and 200W CNC carving/cutting. Occupying just a little more space than your regular desktop 3D printer, the Snapmaker Artisan turns your tabletop into a fab-lab that’s perfect for hobbyists and creators, design studios, and even engineering prototype requirements.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Community Policy