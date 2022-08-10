ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle

VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
18-year-old, woman die after serious Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people died following a Tuesday morning crash in Orange County. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and Pelee Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Versa was traveling east on University Boulevard in the left turning lane. A Ford Mustang was traveling west in the center lane.
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies

WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
