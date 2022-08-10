Read full article on original website
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
Brevard County Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, a prosecutor in Brevard County, told Florida...
Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle
VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Announces BCSO School Resource Deputies Will Carry A Rifle
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey released a video Monday night to announce the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will be carrying rifles to increase safety on campuses this school year. “While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our...
Two Florida Men Arrested After Robbing A Mother At Gunpoint While She Held Her Infant
Two Florida men are behind bars after robbing a mother who was standing with her young child and holding her baby, in broad daylight. According to investigators, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m., a woman standing with her young child and holding her infant was
Deadly shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they...
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint while holding baby, Florida deputies say
Orange County deputies said a woman was robbed Tuesday while holding her infant and her young child by her side.
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
18-year-old, woman die after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people died following a Tuesday morning crash in Orange County. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and Pelee Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Versa was traveling east on University Boulevard in the left turning lane. A Ford Mustang was traveling west in the center lane.
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies
WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
Parents arrested for murder, abuse in "worse case" Sheriff's ever seen
Calling it, "One of the worst cases of child abuse in Osceola County history, and the worst I've ever seen," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced murder charges against a a couple in the death of their 6-year-old, and abuse charges in the neglect of five other children. At a...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
