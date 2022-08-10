ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Government
Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
Tony Evers
Tim Michels
Donald Trump
Mike Pence
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 34

In this issue: Highlights from this week’s primaries and a look at the Republican Main Street Partnership’s agenda. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin held primaries on Tuesday. Here are some highlights. Wisconsin Governor: Tim Michels won with 47% of the vote to Rebecca Kleefisch’s 42% as of Wednesday...
Primaries to watch in Wisconsin, Vermont, Connecticut, and Minnesota

Primary season continues on Tuesday, as voters in Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota, and Connectict head to the polls to decide their party's candidate for the general election in November. In Wisconsin, watch for another gubernatorial proxy battle between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who are betting...
Midterm elections roundup: Trump vs. Walker

The GOP primary for governor in Wisconsin is one of the top races to watch today. It’s become a proxy war of sorts between Trump, who has backed businessman Tim Michels, and former Gov. Scott Walker, who has former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Walker represents the state GOP’s old...
Wisconsin State

