Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County,...
Third report says Brevard Sheriff pressuring candidates to drop races
Florida Today reports Wayne Ivey tried to get candidates to drop out of races for Judge, Brevard County Commission and School Board and endorse his choice. A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.
Results 2022: Meet the Florida Democrats running for U.S. Senate
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Democrats are vying to see who will take the party’s nomination and challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the November general election. The Florida primary is Aug. 23 and Democratic voters will decide on several candidates. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what...
Results 2022: Meet the 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody faces no Republican challengers for the Aug. 23 Florida primary, but three Democrats are vying to challenge her in the November general election. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida...
WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs Talks About LCU’s Growth, Exceptional Services
WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs talks with Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor about LCU’s growth and exceptional services. Launch Credit Union opened its second branch in Titusville on July 8, at 90 South Singleton Avenue. Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel, several Launch board members, CEO Joe Mirachi, and the Titusville Area and Cocoa Beach Regional Chambers of Commerce helped cut the ribbon to make it official.
WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Kristine Zonka, Chair, District 5. E.1. Adoption of a Resolution establishing user fees for FY 2022-2023 for the. Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District. F. BOARD REPORTS. F.1. Frank Abbate, County Manager. F.2. Christine Schverak,...
WATCH: Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala Set Sept. 24 at the War Bird Museum in Titusville
WATCH: Life Recaptured Brandy Crisafulli discusses the Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala, set for September 24 at the Warbird Museum, located at 6600 Tico Road in Titusville. Crisafulli is at the Warbird Museum with Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall and details the mission of Life Recaptured, which offers women who are trapped in sexual exploitation a way to refuge and freedom.
Brevard Humane Society to Celebrate 70 years of Sheltering With Annual Tuxes & Tails Gala Aug. 27
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The Brevard Humane Society is holding its 11th Annual Tuxes & Tails Gala on Saturday, August 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Space Coast Convention Center, 301 Tucker Lane in Cocoa. This celebration will honor Brevard Humane Society’s 70...
Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
Melbourne Fire Department Earns ISO Class 1 Rating, Becomes First in Brevard to Reach Achievement
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Fire Department is proud to announce that it has earned an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating, placing it among the top 1% of fire departments in the nation and the top 10% of fire departments in the state of Florida.
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies
WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
Elections could shift ideology of Brevard County school board
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One of the most tense Brevard County school board meetings in recent years, parents and family members demonstrated against the district’s transgender guidelines, which in 2021 read that all students were allowed to dress, access bathrooms and locker rooms and play sports consistent with their gender identity.
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
Brevard Sheriff’s Office Charity Receives $73,000 Donation From Boniface Hiers Automotive Group
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announces “Dream for the Badge,” an initiative of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Charity that enables children with terminal illness and adults with different abilities to experience a day as a law enforcement officer. You can help support this great cause by visiting DreamfortheBadge.com.
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
Here’s what teachers, students can expect under Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Heading back to school is exciting for some, but others said this year is different, given the Parental Rights in Education law, deemed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is now in effect. The head of the Orange County Teachers Union...
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
10th Annual ‘Reach for the Stars’ Gala Set for Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Take Stock in Children program, a part of Brevard Schools Foundation (BSF), is hosting its 10th annual Reach for the Stars Gala on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cocoa Beach. Funds raised from this event ensure that the Take...
City of Melbourne to Host Two Sites for International Coastal Cleanup Event On Sept. 17
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The City of Melbourne will be hosting two clean-up sites as part of the International Coastal Cleanup 2022 event, on September 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ballard Park, 924 Thomas Barbour Drive. Volunteers will clean along the bank, on...
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Announces BCSO School Resource Deputies Will Carry A Rifle
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey released a video Monday night to announce the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will be carrying rifles to increase safety on campuses this school year. “While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our...
