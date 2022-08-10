ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

floridapolitics.com

Third report says Brevard Sheriff pressuring candidates to drop races

Florida Today reports Wayne Ivey tried to get candidates to drop out of races for Judge, Brevard County Commission and School Board and endorse his choice. A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the Florida Democrats running for U.S. Senate

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Democrats are vying to see who will take the party’s nomination and challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the November general election. The Florida primary is Aug. 23 and Democratic voters will decide on several candidates. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody faces no Republican challengers for the Aug. 23 Florida primary, but three Democrats are vying to challenge her in the November general election. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs Talks About LCU’s Growth, Exceptional Services

WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs talks with Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor about LCU’s growth and exceptional services. Launch Credit Union opened its second branch in Titusville on July 8, at 90 South Singleton Avenue. Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel, several Launch board members, CEO Joe Mirachi, and the Titusville Area and Cocoa Beach Regional Chambers of Commerce helped cut the ribbon to make it official.
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday

ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Kristine Zonka, Chair, District 5. E.1. Adoption of a Resolution establishing user fees for FY 2022-2023 for the. Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District. F. BOARD REPORTS. F.1. Frank Abbate, County Manager. F.2. Christine Schverak,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala Set Sept. 24 at the War Bird Museum in Titusville

WATCH: Life Recaptured Brandy Crisafulli discusses the Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala, set for September 24 at the Warbird Museum, located at 6600 Tico Road in Titusville. Crisafulli is at the Warbird Museum with Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall and details the mission of Life Recaptured, which offers women who are trapped in sexual exploitation a way to refuge and freedom.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies

WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Elections could shift ideology of Brevard County school board

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One of the most tense Brevard County school board meetings in recent years, parents and family members demonstrated against the district’s transgender guidelines, which in 2021 read that all students were allowed to dress, access bathrooms and locker rooms and play sports consistent with their gender identity.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

