Brevard County, FL

Brevard County, FL
Florida State
Merritt Island, FL
Melbourne, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs Talks About LCU’s Growth, Exceptional Services

WATCH: Launch Credit Union Board Chair Percy Cohrs talks with Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor about LCU’s growth and exceptional services. Launch Credit Union opened its second branch in Titusville on July 8, at 90 South Singleton Avenue. Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel, several Launch board members, CEO Joe Mirachi, and the Titusville Area and Cocoa Beach Regional Chambers of Commerce helped cut the ribbon to make it official.
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala Set Sept. 24 at the War Bird Museum in Titusville

WATCH: Life Recaptured Brandy Crisafulli discusses the Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala, set for September 24 at the Warbird Museum, located at 6600 Tico Road in Titusville. Crisafulli is at the Warbird Museum with Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall and details the mission of Life Recaptured, which offers women who are trapped in sexual exploitation a way to refuge and freedom.
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies

WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
MIMS, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Ten Eastern Florida State College Employees Named STARS Award Winners for Outstanding Performance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Ten Eastern Florida State College employees were named STARS Award winners Monday for their exemplary performance during the past academic year. The letters in STARS stand for Superlative, Teamwork, Attitude, Responsibility and Service. STARS Award recipients were Brittany Harris, Millie Rogue, Debbie Kowalczyk, Kaylee Francisco,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Patrick Space Force Base Unleashes .50-Caliber Aircraft Weapons From Contingency Locations

BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – When the United States military personnel are trapped in enemy territory every minute counts as danger approaches. When the 920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s weapons specialists were tasked to find a way to use the wing’s HH-60G Pave Hawk weapons systems as a way to defend a contingency location on the ground under enemy attack the team developed a first-of-its-kind use for the aircraft’s two GAU-18 .50-caliber machine guns.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL

