ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Softball

For the second year in a row, the Bolivar softball team saw big changes in the dugout. Last fall was Bolivar’s first without all-state pitcher Katie Brooks, a Class of 2021 graduate who now pitches for the University of Kansas. The team went 10-20, ending a run of three straight district titles.
BOLIVAR, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Camdenton Softball

Following back-to-back losing seasons, Camdenton softball was able to turn things around in 2021. The Lakers posted a 13-13 record, falling to Marshfield in the district opening round. Head coach Tyler Dinsdale, entering his fifth season at the helm, believes his program is more than ready to take the next...
CAMDENTON, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Greenfield Volleyball

Greenfield volleyball is poised for a big season with six seniors returning from last year’s 17-win team. This group of competitive seniors won district titles in 2019 and 2020. “I’ve been told that it was necessary to bring out extra teachers to recess duty for these girls to play...
GREENFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Marionville Volleyball

Marionville volleyball won 12 matches last year, which was the first time the Lady Comets eclipsed the 10-win plateau since 2016. They will look for even more this year with six players returning who played in all 77 sets last season. That group features one senior in Jeslyn Coker. The...
MARIONVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MO
City
Jackson, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Buffalo, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Volleyball
KTTS

Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed

(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Two Fatal Crashes on Saturday in Mountain Grove

Mountain Grove, MO. – Mountain Grove has experienced the loss of two individuals on Saturday, in two different accidents. The first accident occurred on Highway AD at 5:20PM. Tangala Brown, 64 of Mountain Grove, was Eastbound in her 1999 Dodge Caravan when she crashed. Brown traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck the embankment. She was not wearing her safety device. Brown was pronounced deceased at 6:14 by Dr Joe Jones of Mercy, and transported to Elliott Gentry Funeral Home in Cabool.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KYTV

Truck pulls power lines down near Osage Beach, Mo.

NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach. Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

ADVISORY CANCELLED: 71-year-old Springfield man found

UPDATE 7:58 P.M: The advisory has now been called off. Tomlin was located safe. Thank you to all who shared. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is looking for a man, 71-year-old Spencer Lee Tomlin, who left Mercy Hospital at 9:00 AM on 08/09/2022. Tomlin is described as a black male, age 71, with a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Woman faces arson charges in house fire investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces arson charges for setting a house on fire following an altercation. Prosecutors charged Jennifer Buttram with first-degree arson and unlawful use of weapon charges. The fire happened on the evening of August 8. Investigators say Buttram showed up at the home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy