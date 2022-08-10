Read full article on original website
KEYT
Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will unfurl his first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy.
Archives to return Native American remains, burial objects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Archives and History is beginning the process of returning the remains of Native Americans and funerary objects to tribes. The department also announced it had removed the funerary objects from the public displays where the artifacts had sat for years to be viewed by school groups and other visitors. The 1990 federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires federally funded institutions, such as universities, to return Native American remains and cultural items to lineal descendants, Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Florida prosecutors have announced a second-degree murder charge against social media model Courtney Clenney in the fatal stabbing last April of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge Thursday against Clenney, a 26-year-old model who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on online platforms. She was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and authorities are seeking her extradition to Florida. Prosecutors have characterized Christian Obumseli’s death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous” relationship that began in 2020. According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing her boyfriend but said she acted in self defense.
Army identifies 2 soldiers killed by falling tree in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — The Army has identified two soldiers who were killed during training in the mountains of north Georgia. A statement from Fort Benning said 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber died Tuesday after a tree fell on them during inclement weather. Three other soldiers were taken to a hospital with injuries. The fatal incident occurred at Yonah Mountain, where the soldiers were taking part in the Army’s grueling Ranger School. The two-month course tests soldiers’ abilities to overcome fatigue, hunger and stress in rugged environments. Army officials said Fitzgibbon was a West Point graduate commissioned in 2021. He was assigned to a training unit at Fort Benning. Taber was a special forces medical sergeant assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan environmental are accusing an auto trim maker of violating the law after releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division served Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom on Tuesday. A plating solution containing hexavalent chromium was discharged to a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29 and ended up at an area wastewater treatment facility. That facility sends wastewater to a creek that flows into the Huron River system. State health officials say hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of health problems for people who ingest, inhale or touch it.
Teen’s death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from flooding has added another layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of the Appalachian flooding. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says the death is a crushing loss. The last time Engle communicated with Crawford, the 18-year-old asked where he could help flood victims. For three days, the football player and wrestler assisted in the flood cleanup before suddenly falling ill. He died late last week.
