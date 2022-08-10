ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Lake leans right, Masters pivoting in early stages of general election campaign

By Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Capitol Times
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
NBC News

Arkansas House Primary Election Results

Arkansas has four U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in all four congressional districts. The expected vote is the total number of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

Democratic House Majority PAC spending $20 million in midterm election ads to beat 'extremist' GOP candidates

Democratic House Majority PAC is spending roughly $20 million in ad buys for Democrats nationwide that will run in the final months before election day in November. The House Majority PAC, an organization dedicated to helping Democrats get elected, revealed plans in a press release Friday to pour millions of dollars into painting Republican candidates as "extremist," out-of-touch, along the lines of President Biden's ultra-MAGA messaging.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Booster#Republicans
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Connecticut Senate Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries

As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UPI News

Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheddar News

Major Takeaways from First August 2022 Primaries

Cheddar Politics welcomes Natalie Jennings, senior politics editor at Vox, to break down the biggest races and trends from the August 2 primaries. Jennings focuses on the two swing states that voted on Tuesday, Michigan and Arizona. Arizona saw a sweep by Trump-endorsed candidates denying the results of the 2020 election - elections even Trump-appointed election security officials called one of the most free and fairest elections in U.S. history. In Michigan, a Trump-endorsed election denier managed to unseat one of the few remaining Republican House members who voted for the former president's impeachment after January 6. Democrats in the Great Lakes State also saw a faceoff between two wings of their party, with progressives falling to moderates.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy