KFDM-TV
County preparing for arrival of voting machines and planning training of staff and public
JEFFERSON COUNTY — November's general election is less than three months away and Jefferson County is still waiting on its new election machines. The cost of the system is covered by a grant, but to receive the money, the machines must be in place for the November elections. Interim...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Public Health Department extending hours to give immunizations to students
BEAUMONT — For parents getting students ready for school, the Beaumont Public Health Department will extend its hours to provide state required immunizations. The health department will offer immunizations this Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-required vaccinations will be administered to students in kindergarten...
KFDM-TV
White Linen Night annual event showcases art in Southeast Texas
It was a kind of mecca for art lovers and those just seeking to have a good time Saturday night. The White Linen Night annual event celebrates arts in Southeast Texas. The event took place at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beaumont. Local artists presented their work,...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Port Arthur ISD for back to school
PORT ARTHUR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford heads to Port Arthur to check on the back to school experience of kids coming back and some coming for the first time. Tan starts at the Port Arthur bus barn to speak with the director about getting back into the routine, how a shortage of drivers is affecting them, and the expectations of conduct from the students riding the buses.
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 27 1/2 years in prison for man who struck bicyclist and failed to stop
BEAUMONT — DEVELOPING: A jury has decided Jason McKnight should spend 27 1/2 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine after finding him guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid when he crashed his pickup truck into a bicycle driven by Edward Stedman IV, who later died in a hospital. He must serve half the sentence before he's eligible for parole. McKnight gets credit for any time served.
KFDM-TV
Update: Officials believe woman who went missing in Chambers County found dead in canal
UPDATE - From Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac that they believe to be missing person Bettye Robinson. Initial information below regarding the search from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. On August...
KFDM-TV
World War II veteran in Groves turns 100 years old
GROVES — A World War II veteran in Groves celebrated a milestone today. Benny Todd turned 100 years old today (Aug. 13). Loved ones held a birthday celebration for him at First Baptist Church of Groves, where he's been a member for most of his adult life. The World...
KFDM-TV
Remembering legendary Bridge City and U.T. football player Steve Worster
BRIDGE CITY — Legendary Bridge City and University of Texas Longhorn football player Steve Worster, who was an All-State and All-American fullback and was the foundation of the wishbone offense at U.T., has died. He turned 73 in July. Claybar Funeral Home in Orange says Worster died Saturday. Arrangements...
KFDM-TV
Kelly Football ready to rise under new leadership
Beaumont, Tx — The Kelly Bulldogs have an entirely new football staff, starting with a new Head Coach in Mike Long. The Bulldogs are looking to rise under the new direction in the new year.
KFDM-TV
United Football ready to be their best on Friday nights
Beaumont, Tx — The United Timberwolves are getting ready for the 2022 High School Football season. The T-Wolves are making the move from class 5A to 6A and are ready for the challenge under the direction of new Head Coach Darrell Colbert Sr.
KFDM-TV
Silver Alert: Chambers County deputies searching for missing 72-year-old woman
Information below from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 13, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of N Main Street in Anahuac in reference to a missing person. Information collected on scene found that 72 year old Bettye Robinson had left her sons...
