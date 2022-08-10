Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Owner of One of Clarksburg's Iconic Businesses and Marine Veteran, Angelo Alastanos, Passes at Age 94
Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos. Surviving are two sons, Jeff Alastanos and his wife Diane of Stonewood and Chris Alastanos and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Area Mayor, Retired Police Officer, Business Owner, Civic Leader, Shriner, Charles Mouser, Passes
Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 1,074 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 129; State Deaths at 7,201
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Aug.10) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 565,397 with an increase of 1,074 new cases since the last update. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former WVU Basketball Player Facing Rape Charges in Greece; Arrested by U.S. Marshals Service
According to WDTV, former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while vacationing in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
Mom, Child Find Gun in Clarksburg Kroger Bathroom
According to WBOY, a mother and her preteen daughter were shocked on Sunday when they went to use the restroom at the Kroger on Emily Drive in Clarksburg and found an unattended handgun in the stall. While the presence of the gun may be shocking, gun safety websites say that...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: The BHS Band Tuning Up for New Year
The Bridgeport High School band is busy preparing for the upcoming school year. Photos from summer practice available in a gallery below.
connect-bridgeport.com
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story Coming to Robinson Grand
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Centeris bringing the national tour of the hit Broadway and West End jukebox musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Loved by critics and audiences alike, Buddy tells the enduring story...
Comments / 0