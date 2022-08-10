ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Salvaged Jewelry to Laundry Start-ups, What to Know This Week in Sustainable Fashion

By Kaley Roshitsh
 5 days ago

Salvaged Jewelry to Know: British-based ethical jewelry brand Lylie is relishing dental discards and electronic waste for its innovative efforts but going one step further.

Since 2017, founder Eliza Walter has been sourcing material for her designs from a British refinery, in many cases using 100 percent salvaged silver from discarded phones, tablets and computers. Contemporary men’s and women’s jewelry pieces start at 70 pounds and go up to 11,000 pounds for bespoke engagement pieces. All diamonds and gemstones used are either lab-grown or recycled, antique stones.

This week, Lylie announced its “Gold Exchange,” a recycling initiative that allows clients to recycle any broken or unloved jewelry at its West London studio (or by a pre-paid mailer) in exchange for credits toward a new piece of jewelry. Lylie said it offers clients 7.5 percent above current market value to incentivize recycling. Lylie also offers “can” casting, meaning clients can reuse the exact metal they provide for their refined jewelry, ensuring a closed-loop process.

Green People: Apparel Impact Institute — which recently launched a $250 million climate fund for fashion — is growing. The institute recently welcomed Stephanie Warrick as industry engagement director. She will be responsible for Aii’s programmatic partnerships with global brands, manufacturers and service providers. Already, the circular-design pioneer counts Lululemon, H&M and others in its camp.

Sustainable innerwear provider Chargeurs, as of Tuesday, also named a new executive. Joining as general manager, Nancy Braunstein counts Marzotto Group, Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia and Milliken & Co. in her decades of experience. She will manage the North American business for Chargeurs.

In other people happenings, Eileen Fisher Inc.’s veteran circularity head Carmen Gama was recognized last week for her clothing repair and recovery work as a finalist for New York City’s The David Prize. The internationally known recognition spotlights innovators and social justice advocates improving the city and will present five finalists (out of 18) $200,000 in no-strings-attached funding.

If selected, Gama intends to scale her unique remanufacturing model under her firm “Make Aneew.”

Got Dirt?: The laundry start-up backed by sustainability entrepreneur Veronica Chou, model Soo Joo Park and actor Henry Golding is gearing up for some August retail moves. Starting Aug. 15, Dirty Labs will roll out in Whole Foods stores as its largest retail expansion yet.

The company also closed a $4 million raise (for a $8.1 million total), highlighting the accelerating investor interest behind alternative cleaning solutions. Dirty Labs launched in October 2020.

Lab-grown Diamonds Cited as Future for Newcomer Jewelers, Behind the Hype

The lab-grown diamond has gained wider mainstream acceptance in recent years — bellying out from geopolitical supply chain issues for mined diamonds — and everyone wants in. But while many more brands are educating consumers that lab-grown diamonds are the same in chemical composition and looks, federal agencies like the Federal Trade Commission bar reference of "lab-grown diamonds" as just diamonds without the modifier. (Greenwashing, too, has its place among the FTC's priorities, which includes aims to update its "Green Guides" this year).
Recurate Says 48 Percent of 'Circular' Shoppers Buy to Flip Resale

Ever-trendy in the resale business is the proprietary resale report, and business-to-business resale provider Recurate is ready to reveal its own take. Launched Monday, Recurate's resale report aims to offer a revised blueprint for brands that are still resale curious, while throwing some new customer survey data fashion's way. The survey includes a swath of 1,000 adults in the U.S. and Canada and was conducted in March 2022 by brand and social impact agency BBMG.
Tiffany's New Gender-neutral 'Lock' Collection Geared Toward Younger Audience

Just because it's August doesn't mean that Tiffany & Co. is slowing down. The brand on Aug. 12 released its first new fine jewelry motif to debut in over a year. Lock, a collection of bracelets that swivel open and snap into place, was released on Tiffany's e-commerce site on Friday and is slated for a global retail rollout in September. The gender-neutral collection represents part of the brand's new strategy as it looks to modernize its offering and appeal to younger, more style-conscious audiences.
Napapijri and Cordura Talk Sleek, Sustainable Style for Outdoor

Italian outdoor brand Napapijri wants consumers to wear their clothes longer. And through its partnership with Cordura fabrics, the brand's latest Premium Outdoor Collection spotlights the merging of "urban aesthetic, functionality and comfort" for sustainably minded shoppers seeking a sleek look and durable feel. Cordura Advanced Fabrics, under the Invista umbrella, recently introduced its new Re/cor portfolio that urges industry members to "Expect More, Waste Less." For Napapijri's collection, Cordura's fully recycled Re/cor RN6 fashions into its well-known Skidoo jacket, and its UltraLite Fabric elevates its Northfarer anorak.
All Beneath Heaven, an Organic, Gender-neutral, L.A.-based Brand

Meet All Beneath Heaven, a label by designer Jimmy Alexander. It's his fashion debut — a gender-neutral line handcrafted with all organic, bespoke materials. Created in India, using fair labor practices, it's a vivid collection of suits, collared shirts, tailored trousers, shorts and graphic T-shirts.
Madonna Looks Back on Her 'Like a Virgin' Wardrobe Mishap at Inaugural MTV VMAs on 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Madonna is looking back at one of the biggest moments of her career. On Wednesday, the pop music icon appeared on an episode of "The Tonight Show" where she discussed her newest album, "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones," her birthday grillz and the controversy surrounding her hit '80s song, "Like a Virgin." The show's host, Jimmy Fallon, brought up that the song was almost not the lead single for the 1984 album
The Buzz About Kering's Beauty Business

PARIS — The buzz around Kering and its potential entry into beauty keeps amplifying. Will the French luxury conglomerate — or won't it — take some of its activity back in house? And could other beauty acquisitions be in the offing? A spokesperson at the company, whose portfolio includes Gucci, YSL and Balenciaga, had no comment. Yet, industry insiders believe the answer is "yes," and that a shift might come sooner rather than later.
Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Updated August 10 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start. Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company's third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin's Ouai, and Farmacy.
Hilfiger Partners With ThredUp to Launch Resale Program in the U.S.

Tommy Hilfiger is getting into the resale game. Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., and ThredUp, one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories, are teaming up to introduce a new 360-resale program that will allow U.S.-based consumers the chance to clean out their closets and shop secondhand. The program is enabled by ThredUp's Resale-as-a-Service, which delivers scalable customizable resale experiences on behalf of
EXCLUSIVE: Remi Bader Launches Extended Size Collection With Revolve

Remi Bader's collaboration with Revolve has finally arrived. The popular e-tailer's first extended size collection with the content creator and curve model officially launches Wednesday on Revolve's official e-commerce site. The initial release will include 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop to follow in September, including a special activation during New York Fashion Week.
Klarna's 10 Most-Saved Beauty Products of Summer 2022

Fragrance is dominating the wish lists — and shopping baskets — of consumers this summer. Online purchases of fragrance with Klarna have increased by 81 percent versus the same period last year, and the category also largely commands the platform's list of most-saved beauty products of summer 2022. Despite this, it's blush that has endured the most significant increase in demand on the platform as of late, with online purchases of blush products made with Klarna rising by
Katy Perry Shares Her Experience Buying Back Her Footwear Brand

LAS VEGAS — For Katy Perry, life is too short to wear boring shoes. That is one of the reasons she started her self-named shoe collection five years ago with another company that went bankrupt last year. She subsequently took full control of her shoe brand and recently relaunched it.
ManLuu Marks First Year by Adding Diamonds

Marking one year in business, jewelry designer Moana Luu is adding a bit of sparkle to her brand ManLuu, adding a new collection of rings using diamonds. The new range, called DouDou — Creole for sweetheart — uses Luu's signature cane webbing as a template, creating four 18-karat gold octagonal-shaped bands, with pavé or baguette diamonds.
Virgil Abloh to Be Celebrated in Nordstrom's Latest Pop-up

Nordstrom is dedicating its latest New Concepts@Nordstrom shop to late designer Virgil Abloh. On Thursday, the retailer in partnership with Abloh's estate, will unveil Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities, which will encompass a variety of his endeavors in fashion, art and culture. The shop will include pieces from his apparel brand Off-White, as well as his creative studio Alaska Alaska, art store Canary Yellow and the Church & State merchandise from Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibition on display at the Brooklyn Museum.
Farfetch Teams Up With Salvatore Ferragamo

Marco Gobbetti is getting a high tech assist from José Neves' Farfetch as he seeks to sharpen Salvatore Ferragamo's digital chops. Gobbetti, who became chief executive officer of the Florence-based brand this year, has moved quickly, forging a global strategic partnership with Farfetch. The deal is intended to strengthen Ferragamo's presence on the luxury platform and to create shopping experiences that will draw Millennial and Gen Z shoppers. Ferragamo will use Farfetch's platform solutions and also
A Forum for Exploring Gen Z

Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, Forever 21 chief executive officer Winnie Park and Halston creative director Ken Downing will be among the participants in a forum focused on Gen Z's values, priorities and shopping behaviors. To be held Sept. 12 during New York Fashion Week, the by-invitation-only event will also include Gen Z business founders and CEOs and members of "The Z Suite," a group of Gen Z college and university students and influencers, established by the Berns Communications Group.
This Charitable NFT May Score a Front-Row Seat to Paris Fashion Week

What if the last NFT you bought guaranteed you front-row seats at Paris Fashion Week? That perk — and more — is being touted in a new NFT drop. The NFT collection is the first from nonprofit funding platform Heroe5 that brings funding into the digital age. Heroe5's newly created "The Good Society" promises to be a Web3 force for good as it pertains to sustainable and charitable aims.
Dua Lipa Hits High Notes in Alaïa Crocodile-print Bodysuit for Sziget Festival Performance

Dua Lipa went for high-end design for her latest performance. On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer performed at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. For the appearance, she wore a gray, patterned high-neck sleeveless bodysuit by Alaïa from the label's spring 2023 collection. She paired the look with black tights, black booties by Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Eera. She was styled by Lorenzo Posocco, who has styled Lipa
The Trend: Summer Linen

Looking to beat the summer heat in style? Across men's and women's fashion, linen dressing proves both fashionable and breezy thanks to the lightweight fabrication's quick-drying properties. On the spring 2022 runways, luxury brands like Peter Do and Brunello Cucinelli proposed tailored styles in the material, while Jacquemus, Chloé and Gabriela Hearst displayed versatile linen wardrobing through lightweight topcoats and breezy occasionwear — perfect for outdoor summer weddings.
Ralph Lauren Has Momentum, but Is Staying Agile

Patrice Louvet said Ralph Lauren Corp. topped its first-quarter expectations and is moving fast — but staying watchful in an uncertain world. "We know we live in an environment that is choppy and uncertain, so like we did during COVID[-19], we continue to build on our strengths and stay in touch with reality," Louvet, the firm's president and chief executive officer, told WWD. Reacting to that reality means staying agile and
