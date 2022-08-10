Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie Cherrix
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Related
oceancity.com
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 11th 2022
Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. There’s walks on the boards and fun at the fair, relaxing on the beach and life without care. There’s waves that are crashing and boats that are smashing, there’s Santa relaxing, who knew he vacationed here? There’s generations fishing, enjoying the quiet, there’s jumping off life guard stands, if you’ve not done that, try it! There’s pizza faces, and French fries galore, and seagulls, as always, looking for more. There’s a beautiful rainbow with an early evening sky, and a happy birthday message from up on high. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Lindsay Muir Johnson for this great picture of someone jumping for joy to be in Ocean City. Congratulations Lindsay! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.
oceancity.com
Here is the Best of Ocean City!
Every year, thousands of people visit Ocean City, and every year, we are asked, “Where’s the best place to …” Well, after reading this article, you will know. The winners have been announced, and the prize plaques handed out! Here is a list of the Best of Ocean City, for everything from pizza, crabs, and chicken wings, to drinks, watersports, sunsets and more. This is the ONLY competition in Ocean City that has absolutely nothing to do with advertising or other schemes. If you see a business on this list, it means that voters on Facebook and on OceanCity.com thought those businesses were the best! There are two winners in most categories, the one with the most votes in our polls, and one voted on by a local editorial team who thought they were worthy of the title. Read on to make the most of your visit to Ocean City, and to find the Best!
oceancity.com
Great Beach Read – Set in Ocean City, Maryland
If you are like me, sitting on the beach reading with breaks for swimming and napping is the perfect way to spend at least one of your vacation days. And if you devour novels set in a place you know and love, then the newly released “Marlin Week” is the great beach read of the summer for Ocean City lovers.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10
ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idesignarch.com
Ornate Shingle Style Beach House with Nautical Decor
This coastal home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is inspired by Nantucket shingle style architecture with its turret and intricate rooflines. Architectural firm OSK Design Partners designed the 10,000-square-foot property. Bruce Palmer Design Studio was tasked with creating a transitional style interior with a nautical beach style theme. The double-height great...
Cape Gazette
One from Column A and one from Column B. With hot mustard, pleeeze…
I don’t think that any ethnic cuisine inspires a more varied combination of carryout, sit-down dining, delivery and phone/online ordering than Chinese food. Even the carryout containers have become an icon unto themselves!. Considering the relatively limited size of our Cape Region, we have a pretty good lineup of...
Cape Gazette
Runner’s forward lean is a warning sign ... ‘going down!’
Forward lean - No one has seen more forward leans of struggling runners shuffling toward the finish line of a race than I have. I have seen crashes and pavement biters, and sometimes I’ve been able to catch runners on the way down. The older guys are the worst, while younger runners sometimes look like someone sprayed them with a dose of Black Flag. Their arms and legs cease to work in coordination; they run like they're dancing stupidly on purpose, but they won’t stop until they collide with a dumpster or parked car. I spoke with Tom Keating, 74, before the WaterMel 5K Run Sunday in Laurel. Tom is tough and a good age-group runner. But 50 yards from the finish, I saw Tom doing the forward lean and I knew he was in trouble. I didn’t know that he had already gone down once, but he was bloodied. A basic rule for the over-70 runner who falls face-first onto a road during a race: Stay down and hope all the Watermelon Queens come together to surround your body and tell you to stay down. I screamed from my blue chair, “Somebody get him; he’s going down.” Tom was surrounded and another fall was prevented; he was placed in a chair and cleaned up. I’m a lot like Tom. I have more toughness than good sense.
WGMD Radio
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
White Marlin Open Feeding More Than Hungry Anglers
Diakonia Food Pantry in Ocean City, Md., shows some of the fresh tuna donated by captains participating in the White Marlin Open. Many captains donate part of their catch to food pantries on the Lower Eastern Shore.
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to Expect
Assateague Island provides a beautiful setting for camping. The roar of the Atlantic, the salt air, and the diverse wildlife make it one of the best places on Delmarva to get away from it all and reconnect with nature. If you are planning a camping trip on Assateague, here are a few things you must know to be prepared and have a safe, relaxing experience.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Ocean City, MD
Ocean City is a laid-back beachfront town located on a barrier island between the Isle of Wright Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. It has a beautiful beach and iconic boardwalk that draw thousands of tourists and locals across the year, especially in summer. However, these are not the only attractions in Ocean City; the town is teeming with beautiful shops, top-notch restaurants, wild attractions, and fun amusement parks. Let’s count down 20 of the best things to do in Ocean City, MD.
WMDT.com
Sun & Surf Cinema Recliner Donation
OCEAN CITY, Md – After 50 years of providing fun and entertainment to Ocean City, The Sun and Surf Cinema will be closing this Fall, and now they’re donating their heated recliners back to the community. They want to give their luxurious red vinyl heated recliners to local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City
There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
WMDT.com
Delmar Wildcats Little League advance to World Series quarterfinals
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Delmar’s Little League Softball team made it two-for-two at the World Series with a 2-1 walk-off win Wednesday afternoon. Macy Rickards stole the show with 18 strikeouts in the circle for Delmar, the most by a pitcher in the Little League World Series since 2012, according to ESPN.
oceancity.com
Marlin Fest Beach Bash – Day 2 of the 2022 WMO
It’s August in Ocean City, Maryland and that can only mean one thing- it’s Marlin Week! The infamous billfish tournament, The White Marlin Open is back. Celebrating its 49th year, the open also brings back its celebratory Marlin Fest. This year Marlin Fest, which is coming back for...
Cape Gazette
Sea Colony Condo with views of the Ocean and Beach
Beautiful spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium being sold furnished and turnkey that offers a spectacular view of the ocean and beach, granite countertops, white cabinets and appliances, new tiles floors, fresh paint throughout, and ready to enjoy. Being sold fee simple with no land rent this condo is a fantastic rental investment, or you can enjoy a beach getaway just for yourself. All of this is in the premiere Edgewater House condominium in the resort community of Sea Colony This premier beach resort delivers outstanding amenities including a half mile private beach, 12 swimming pools inclusive of two indoor year-round pools, 34 tennis courts, 6 indoor, with nationally recognized staff of instructors and a multitude of programs for all ages. The community also has a world class fitness center that was renovated offering classes and instruction year-round, a tram service in season, year-round security, walking and jogging paths, and all that Bethany Beach has to offer.
Storm sends umbrellas flying into ocean off Bethany Beach, Delaware
Dramatic footage shows beachgoers caught in heavy rain as umbrellas roll across the stormy surf.
Cape Gazette
Tomatoes rule the day at Lewes farmers market
Each year, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market’s Tomato Festival celebrates the red fruit – yes, it’s considered a fruit and not a vegetable – grown in abundance throughout the area, and not only by local farmers, but in backyards as well. This year’s event Aug. 6...
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MD
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
oceancity.com
The Lumineers at Oceans Calling
A Wave Of Music:A three day festival in partnership with musicians O.A.R. featuring over 30 performances on 3 stages, all on the classic Ocean City Boardwalk.
Comments / 0