Forward lean - No one has seen more forward leans of struggling runners shuffling toward the finish line of a race than I have. I have seen crashes and pavement biters, and sometimes I’ve been able to catch runners on the way down. The older guys are the worst, while younger runners sometimes look like someone sprayed them with a dose of Black Flag. Their arms and legs cease to work in coordination; they run like they're dancing stupidly on purpose, but they won’t stop until they collide with a dumpster or parked car. I spoke with Tom Keating, 74, before the WaterMel 5K Run Sunday in Laurel. Tom is tough and a good age-group runner. But 50 yards from the finish, I saw Tom doing the forward lean and I knew he was in trouble. I didn’t know that he had already gone down once, but he was bloodied. A basic rule for the over-70 runner who falls face-first onto a road during a race: Stay down and hope all the Watermelon Queens come together to surround your body and tell you to stay down. I screamed from my blue chair, “Somebody get him; he’s going down.” Tom was surrounded and another fall was prevented; he was placed in a chair and cleaned up. I’m a lot like Tom. I have more toughness than good sense.

LAUREL, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO