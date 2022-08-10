ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return

With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Tuesday lineup

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Harold Castro will move to first base in place of Clemens and hit third. Miguel Cabrera will be the designated hitter and cleanup man. Javier Baez will bat second and Willi Castro will hit sixth.
Sports
numberfire.com

Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Former 12th Overall Pick Gets a Workout

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a nose tackle to add to their rotation. Perhaps the former first-round pick (12th overall) from 2015, Danny Shelton, is the answer. Do the Raiders need another defensive tackle?. Right now, the Raiders are carrying quite a load of defensive...
NFL
Yardbarker

Discussing the futures of Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss an array of topics, including: — Braves collapse against the Mets — The future of Marcell Ozuna — Ian Anderson‘s demotion — Ronald Acuña’s resurgence — What’s wrong with the Braves — Dejounte Murray’s latest beef — Feleipe Franks’ position change — The future of Jalen Mayfield — Marcus Mariota — And more You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version can also be found on our YouTube channel. Both links are below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
Yardbarker

Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note

Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
#Cleveland Guardians
FanSided

Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 10 (Guardians Ready for First Place)

Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your neighbors! The Cleveland Guardians are tied for first place in the AL Central!. After becoming the resident Cleveland Guardians fan throughout the season, I'm thrilled to see this club tied for a playoff spot with the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is in a series with the vaunted Dodgers, so Cleveland has a huge opportunity to take sole possession of first place with Aaron Civale taking on the Detroit Tigers today.
numberfire.com

Guardians' Will Benson on bench Thursday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Garrett Hill and the Detroit Tigers. Benson worked as the Guardians' designated hitter in Wednesday's win, but he's returning to the bench as the club tries to complete a sweep of the Tigers on Thursday afternoon. Jose Ramirez will shift into the designated hitter role while Tyler Freeman enters the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
Yardbarker

Daniel Vogelbach drives in three as Mets pummel Reds, sweep series

Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor had two hits, three runs and two RBIs as the host New York Mets crushed the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Wednesday to sweep their three-game series. Tyler Naquin homered for the Mets, Pete Alonso had three hits and an RBI, and...
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets' Daniel Vogelbach hilariously uses 'Milkshake' as walk-up song

New York Mets DH Daniel Vogelbach has become a fan favorite in recent weeks, and that popularity likely grew during Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Vogelbach to the Mets in July for pitcher Colin Holderman. Vogelbach served as the DH and batted fifth during...
numberfire.com

Detroit's Eric Haase receives Thursday off

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will rest on Thursday afternoon after Tucker Barnhart was named Detroit's catcher for Garrett Hill. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.3% barrel rate and a .305...
Yardbarker

Dustin May's Recent Rehab Start Gets All of Baseball Twitter Buzzing

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently steam-rolling the competition. Entering play on Wednesday, they had won nine-consecutive games and swept 2 consecutive series against both the NL rival Giants and NL wanna-be rival Padres (just because the teams don't get along, doesn't mean they "rival" each other). The team seems almost unstoppable even with the number and quality of guys, like Dustin May, that they have out due to injuries. And if that's the case, then May's return should be very worrisome to the rest of Major League Baseball.
