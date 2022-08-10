ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Virgil Abloh to Be Celebrated in Nordstrom’s Latest Pop-up

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Nordstrom is dedicating its latest New Concepts@ Nordstrom shop to late designer Virgil Abloh .

On Thursday, the retailer in partnership with Abloh’s estate, will unveil Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities, which will encompass a variety of his endeavors in fashion, art and culture. The shop will include pieces from his apparel brand Off-White , as well as his creative studio Alaska Alaska, art store Canary Yellow and the Church & State merchandise from Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition on display at the Brooklyn Museum.

More from WWD

Virgil Abloh Securities is a creative corporation founded by the designer, who died in December at the age of 41 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, that hopes to maintain his approach and ethos.

Nordstrom is a sponsor of the exhibition at the museum that runs through Jan. 29, 2023 and the campaign images for the Concept 018 shop were shot outside of the Brooklyn landmark. The retailer partnered with the museum on the exhibition opening party in June, as well as on the “Brooklyn Talk” series that honored the legacy of Abloh. Throughout the duration of the exhibition and the New Concepts shop, Nordstrom will continue to partner on events and activations with the Brooklyn Museum including the Social Sculptures series featuring Jian DeLeon, men’s fashion and editorial director at Nordstrom, and the Teen Night programming where Nordstrom will participate in a mentorship session.

Sam Lobban, Nordstrom’s executive vice president and general merchandise manager of apparel and designer, who launched the New Concepts concept, said: “We are excited and honored to bring Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities to fruition. We started working on the project with Virgil and his team back in March 2021, and hope that the end result can help in celebrating his passion, energy and purpose which he brought to every endeavor. We’re grateful to Shannon Abloh and the Virgil Abloh Securities team for the opportunity and are excited for our customers to be able to participate in continuing his legacy.”

The shop features men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. It includes an exclusive capsule from Off-White with embroidered T-shirts and hoodies, varsity jackets, track pants and a check shirt and matching kilt for men, and dresses, cropped T-shirts, sweatshirts, overshirts and lace dégradé tops and pants for women. Prices range from $400 for the cropped T-shirts to $4,465 for an embroidered Strass varsity jacket. There are also baseball caps for $330, dégradé sneakers for $605, bags for $1,935 and the Paperwork fragrance for $185.

The Canary Yellow offering includes T-shirts with an Abloh stripe for $55, a Virgil Abloh Securities logo or the quote: “Design is the Freshest Scam” for $65, as well as grip tape for $28, a candle for $15 and keychains for $12. There’s also a Denim Tears x Canary Yellow hoodie and T-shirt.

Other pieces in the shop include a collaboration with skateboarder Sal Barbier that includes T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, jeans, a cap and sneakers ranging in price from $335 to $940 and a selection of skateboards retailing for $545.

The Figures of Speech/Brooklyn Museum line, which includes children’s apparel as well as adult, ranges from T-shirts and hoodies and track pants to mugs, totes, postcards and stickers that range in price from $9 to $130.

In addition to the shop and exhibit, Nordstrom is making a donation to the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund to foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry by providing scholarships to students of academic promise of Black, African American or African descent. The fund will include a direct donation to selected scholars and the opportunity for them to be mentored by Nordstrom executives on the retail part of the fashion industry.

Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities will be available at 15 Nordstrom locations around the country including the men’s store in New York, the Seattle flagship, units in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, as well as online.

Previous Concept pop-ups have included those devoted to sports as well as brands Fear of God, Pangaia and Thom Browne.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. House of Deréon days. This floral embroidered bustier and tulle full skirt are giving us Disney princess prom vibes. This was very appropriate for someone her age at the 2003 Golden Globes. One of the most known looks of Beyonce’s in the early days. In retrospect, it’s giving renaissance fair vibes — but she gets a pass because again this was very much on trend for the early Aughts, and we should keep in mind that at the time, hot pink trackpants were the hottest item.More from WWDESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAna...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
The Independent

Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats

Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks

Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”

Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Design#The Church State#The Brooklyn Museum#Wwd Brooklyn Museum#Speech Opening Louis#New Concepts#Social Sculptures
sneakernews.com

Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd

Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style

By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams Give the Hu NMD Animal Print a Blue Makeover + More

Click here to read the full article. Aug. 9, 2022: Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals will soon drop another colorway of the Hu NMD Animal Print, this time in blue. The Hu NMD Animal Print is dressed with an embroidered all-over print that provides texture to the bold blue Primeknit sock-like uppers, which sit atop plush Boost midsole cushioning. Also, the shoes come with reflective rope laces and features the model’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. The Adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD Animal Print “Blue” will arrive Aug. 13 via Adidas.com, the Adidas...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low

Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWD

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. During her nearly three-decade tennis career, Serena Williams broke barriers not only in the sport, but also in fashion and activism. Since she turned professional in 1995, Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, completely transformed the world of tennis, paving the way for more people of color, particularly Black people, to make a name for themselves.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Now at age 40, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles,...
TENNIS
WWD

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Nordstrom Just Launched a Tween Clothing Section on Its Site — Here Are the Best Brands to Shop

Click here to read the full article. During your kid’s tween years, something interesting happens fashion-wise: they begin to develop a style. Sometime between the ages of 8-12, they stop haphazardly grabbing whatever’s in their drawer, no matter how hideously mismatched it is, and start caring just a smidge about their appearance. (This may or may not coincide with the advent of decent personal hygiene, but don’t worry, that’s coming.) The problem with tween fashion has traditionally been the choices — either the clothes that fit them are too babyish, or too grown. They want a look that’s a bit more...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers

In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. It was confirmed that the Australian actress and singer passed away on Monday on her Instagram account, with a post written by her husband John Easterling stating: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”More from WWDOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert The post...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

First Look: Eyewear Brand Dita Opens on North Rodeo Drive

Click here to read the full article. Dita has opened up shop on North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Founded by Jeff Solorio and John Juniper in 1995, with roots in surf culture, the luxury eyewear brand landed on Melrose Avenue before expanding to Newport Beach, San Francisco, New York City in SoHo and Madison Avenue, Sydney and Tokyo in Aoyama and Daikanyama.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey Dita (Latin for “I enrich”) began growing when Micky Dillon took the reins...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy