Cass, Woodland earn road wins; Adairsville rally comes up a run short
The offenses for Cass and Woodland had productive nights Wednesday with both local teams picking up non-region, road wins. Meanwhile, Adairsville rallied late but came up a run short at Armuchee. CASS 9, PAULDING COUNTY 2. Cass pitchers Bailey York and Alexis Woods limited the Paulding County offense while Ansley...
Cartersville wins softball opener
The Cartersville Lady Canes softball team opened the 2022 season Monday at home with a 12-4 non-region win over Ridgeland. Ava Perkins tossed a complete game in the pitching circle allowing no earned runs on four hits and four walks. All four Panthers’ runs were unearned. Perkins struck out five.
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
The hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other north Georgia counties expected to last through the week.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to expected showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Soldiers killed by falling tree in north Georgia identified
WHITE COUNTY, Ga — Two Georgia soldiers died in a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain, near Dahlonega. The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said Wednesday they were 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber. Fitzgibbon, Taber and three other Ranger candidates were...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
Lee Newton park damaged by vehicular assault
Jasper’s Lee Newton park suffered significant damage when a vehicle driven by Thomas John Macdonald ran throughout the park taking out light poles and leaving behind downed power lines. The park was subsequently closed until Georgia Power can safely restore electricity. The assailant, driving a truck taken from his...
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries
A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
Movie starring Christopher Lloyd produced by Chair of Film Studies at GHC
The upcoming film “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” has a lot of ties to Rome, Georgia. In addition to featuring recognizable locations like the DeSoto Theatre, the former Toys R Us, and the landscape of Celanese, one of the film’s associate producers is the Chair of Film Studies at Georgia Highlands College (GHC).
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
Thousands of gallons of tar, diesel spill out of flipped tanker in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of gallons of tar and diesel and thousands of pounds of sand filled a Pickens County road on Wednesday morning. Cherokee County hazardous materials teams were called out to assist with the spill in front of the historic Tate House on Hwy. 53. When...
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
