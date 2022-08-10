Hope Scholars Academy, the University-Model Christian high school, will feature highlights of its classically inspired curriculum at the morning open house on Aug. 16. "Our morning open house will offer the opportunity for parents and students to learn more about what actually happens in the class room — what students will be taught. At Hope Scholars Academy we are giving primary emphasis to material from the World History Series to writings of C.S. Lewis and Shakespeare, even as we offer advanced courses in the sciences and math," said Anna Goodwin Smith, the Head of School. "We think that a classically inspired education is essential for every student and we want our families to know first hand how we approach each day."

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO