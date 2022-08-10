Read full article on original website
thedanielislandnews.com
Helmet shortages hit before football season kicks off
The good news, if you are Bishop England High School football coach John Cantey, is that interest in the Battling Bishops football program is almost at the breaking point. The coach is in charge of the varsity and junior varsity programs and there are more than 100 players ready to do battle for BE. The junior varsity team boasts some ultra-impressive numbers with 60 players on the roster.
WLTX.com
South Carolina State University fires athletics director
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has fired athletics director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said late Tuesday. “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
thedanielislandnews.com
New Daniel Island School assistant principal: ‘My door is always open’
The Daniel Island School’s new assistant principal, Jay Burnsworth, has a favorite word: fantastic. His favorite philosophy: to treat people with kindness and respect. Burnsworth hopes his enthusiasm and compassion will connect with students when they return to school next week. “I want them to know my door is...
The Post and Courier
My Charleston Weekend: Musicals, music and more
Musicals, tamales and live music — this weekend has it all. See "The Fully Monty" at the Queen Street Playhouse, rock out to women-fronted bands at the Music Hall or trade in your old clothing at Redux's Sustainability Fest. Whatever you choose, you're sure to have fun. Redux Sustainability...
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
The Post and Courier
Hope Scholars Academy to feature classically inspired curriculum at open house
Hope Scholars Academy, the University-Model Christian high school, will feature highlights of its classically inspired curriculum at the morning open house on Aug. 16. "Our morning open house will offer the opportunity for parents and students to learn more about what actually happens in the class room — what students will be taught. At Hope Scholars Academy we are giving primary emphasis to material from the World History Series to writings of C.S. Lewis and Shakespeare, even as we offer advanced courses in the sciences and math," said Anna Goodwin Smith, the Head of School. "We think that a classically inspired education is essential for every student and we want our families to know first hand how we approach each day."
Charleston City Paper
What to do for the week of August 10
Charleston Aqua Park is giving the Charleston community an opportunity to support kids with special needs with its FUNdraiser Jump event. Attendees can enjoy the on-water activity course and water ropes course. All tickets benefit the Charles Webb Center, a preschool for kids with special needs. Charles Webb Center aids children in their growth and development to strengthen self-esteem along with social, language and preschool skills. Bring closed toe shoes for the ropes course or purchase shoes on-site for $12.
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek dials up the fun at 'Back to School' bash
Celebration was in the air at Goose Creek's annual "Back to School" weekend bash on Aug. 6. Hundreds of residents flocked to the Municipal Center to engage in bubble therapy, check out the food trucks and partake in multiple giveaways, while some kids took a spin on amusement park rides and others opted to have their faces painted. The community was also introduced to Goose Creek Police Department K9s, Bonnie (a 3-year-old hound) and Maverick (a playful Labrador).
Charleston City Paper
How the owner of the Recovery Room recovered
Charleston dive bar owner Chris DiMattia is reminded of his hometown area every day thanks to the single phone land line in a house he rented as a student at the College of Charleston. This was before cell phones became ubiquitous. The shared downtown home in the late 1990s had...
The Post and Courier
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Husk, under new kitchen leadership, homes in on seafood
Charleston residents and visitors dining at Husk have high expectations for the Queen Street restaurant. They want to know about the must-have entrées or the dish they can’t miss during their trip to the Holy City. Glancing at the menu on a recent weekday in July, many of...
counton2.com
Community back-to-school event planned for Aug 13 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community back-to-school event will be held Saturday in North Charleston. Organizers say 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies, 200 new sneakers, and 200 new school uniforms will be given away to local children in low-income communities. Those who attend can also seek free...
Charleston City Paper
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
The Post and Courier
'We chalked it up to colic:' Mount Pleasant parents learn of newborn's rare diagnosis
Emily and Cody Amerson from Mount Pleasant, like any first-time parents, were excited to welcome their new baby girl into the world in August 2021. Emily’s pregnancy was normal. Her delivery was normal. Savannah was fussy, but all newborns are. For the first few months, they chalked it up to colic. It wasn’t until six months that the Amersons noticed that something was off.
live5news.com
Evening and Overnight Storms Possible. Drier for the weekend.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers are possible into Thursday evening as energy ahead of an approaching cold front rushes in. We expect a dry start to our Friday before the chance of scattered storms develops ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon and evening. This front will push south of the area for this weekend taking rain out of the forecast, lowering the temperatures a few degrees, and lowering the humidity. A beautiful weekend is expected with sunny skies, lower humidity and high in the upper 80s. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend.
Charleston City Paper
Thousands of students return to Lowcountry classrooms
Look for area roads to get a little busier in the next two weeks as tens of thousands of Lowcountry students and teachers return to local classrooms. As they get back to hit the books, they’ll find old challenges that continue to impact learning, such as some classrooms with more students than usual as school districts don’t have the number of teachers they need. And still hovering in the air is the infectious Covid virus that continues to make people sick.
The Post and Courier
Site dedication, wall-raising held for Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — The 117th site dedication for a home was held by Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County on Aug. 11 and it included a wall-raising for a cottage being built in partnership with Georgetown resident James Graham. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building a 675-square-foot cottage at 1201 N....
