Downtown Northville permanently closes city streets in favor of social district
What’s happening: The hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic brought on small businesses forced many business owners and community leaders to come up with innovative ways to keep customers coming back — even if you couldn’t eat or drink inside anymore. One of those ways was the social district, a Michigan law passed at the height of the pandemic that allowed cities and towns to set up designated areas for outdoor alcohol consumption. Towns like Alpena, Farmington, and Port Huron got on board and now, well after the restrictions on indoor dining and drinking have passed, their social districts remain. In downtown Northville, their social district was bolstered by the decision to close city streets to traffic. It’s proven so popular that the city has recently announced that those street closures are now permanent.
Growing Hope's Community Day to spotlight new executive director, offer free food and workshops
Ypsilanti-area residents are invited to Growing Hope's Community Day & Meet and Greet event from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at 922 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsi. The event will include free food, workshops, kids' activities, and an opportunity to meet Growing Hope's new executive director. Growing Hope, a nonprofit, focuses on empowering people to grow, sell, buy, prepare, and eat nourishing food.
Voices of Youth: Poetry and art on gun violence
This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, Voices of Youth participant Elleona Ragland shares her visual art and poetry on the topic of gun violence.
Apothecary Coffee & Espresso officially opens its doors in downtown Farmington
What’s happening: Earlier this summer, we shared the story of the exciting coffee culture that’s percolating in downtown Farmington. Now the first of the three independent coffee shops featured has opened its doors. Apothecary Coffee & Espresso is officially open in downtown Farmington. Apothecary Coffee & Espresso is...
Webberville family converts historic 142-year-old church into gift shop with small museum
What’s happening: After more than a decade of vacancy, the historic Webberville United Methodist Church building has once again opened its doors. The nearly 150-year-old building has been repurposed as a storefront (and homespun museum) by the Fuller family, longtime residents of Webberville. Open since Tuesday, Aug. 9, a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Summit St. Shop on Saturday, Aug. 13.
New immersive exhibit: Detroit to bathe in the golden glow of Gustav Klimt's work
During this last year of fits and starts, one of the most anticipated (and frequently delayed) events was the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit slated for 2021. It finally has kicked off in Detroit and is about to be joined by an exhibit featuring an artist perhaps less known than Vincent Van Gogh, but nearly as eccentric and every bit as fascinating – Gustav Klimt (1862-1918).
