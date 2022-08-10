ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WSOC Charlotte

3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
wevv.com

Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County

A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana

It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
TELL CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanderburgh Co
14news.com

Officials in Chandler find solution to water issue

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Chandler, Indiana say they have found a solution for the water issues the city has been experiencing. Director of Public Services Rob Coghill said they narrowed down the cause of the water issues to an increase in developments within the water districts and more people installing irrigation meters.
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Madisonville police say a man died after being hit by a car. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday night on South Main Street. Evansville police are investigating another homicide. Authorities say a man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. A preschool teacher facing charges...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New UE residence hall officially complete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street. Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24. The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to resign last week, but instead we’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy