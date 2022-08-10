Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
City of Owensboro recognized as Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro announced Wednesday the city will be crowned the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. The museum had formed a task force to bring the title to the annual host of ROMP Fest, which is held in Owensboro.
Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County
A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Officials in Chandler find solution to water issue
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Chandler, Indiana say they have found a solution for the water issues the city has been experiencing. Director of Public Services Rob Coghill said they narrowed down the cause of the water issues to an increase in developments within the water districts and more people installing irrigation meters.
14news.com
Webster Co. sheriff indicted with official misconduct, witness tampering charges
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree is facing a pair of charges. According to a press release from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a grand jury in Webster County indicted Jones on Wednesday. Jones, 57, faces one count of official misconduct (Class...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Madisonville police say a man died after being hit by a car. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday night on South Main Street. Evansville police are investigating another homicide. Authorities say a man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. A preschool teacher facing charges...
14news.com
New UE residence hall officially complete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street. Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24. The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
wnky.com
Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of Webster County Sheriff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking credit for the indictment of Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree. Jones is being charged with official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Cameron announced in a release that action by his special prosecutions unit resulted in the the grand jury’s decision today...
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to resign last week, but instead we’re […]
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
Comments / 0