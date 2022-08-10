Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Is Auburn poised to wreak havoc on college football playoff teams?
When it comes to the Auburn Tigers football program in 2022, it seems there are more questions than answers. One thing that is for sure, they will get tested early and often with one of the toughest schedules in college football. The jury is still out on just how good...
ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated
Watching a team go undefeated in college football is something we've seen with some regularity over the course of the 21st century. So far, 19 teams have run the table since 2000, with Alabama being the most recent, going 13-0 in 2020 en route to a College Football Playoff national title. But ...
Another Buckeye target confirms attendance for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A talented defensive recruit the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship confirms he will be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarkisian: 'You See the Talent' of Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy
Murphy has become the forgotten third name in a tight two-man position battle, but Sarksian has been paying attention.
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Pitts Returns Favor to Vick, Signs No. 8 Falcons Jersey
The Atlanta tight end attended one of Vick’s camps growing up, and finally got to give him a signed jersey of his own.
John Calipari likens Kentucky basketball to Alabama, Georgia football demanding new facilities
John Calipari has come out and demanded better basketball facilities for Kentucky basketball while referencing Alabama and Georgia football. The Kentucky Wildcats, under the stewardship of John Calipari, has been one of the more successful programs in college basketball. As such, Calipari has demanded a new basketball facility. In a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
Notre Dame College Football Future Odds Breakdown
Notre Dame’s over/under wins total at SI Sportsbook is 9.5 wins and the Fighting Irish have +4000 odds to win the national title.
NFL・
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated
We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind few weeks that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he'll attend Texas. ...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State targets at the top of the updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Utah's Micah Bernard named to Bruce Feldman’s College football 'Freaks' List
Micah Bernard is one of 100 college football players named to Feldman’s list.
Oklahoma State Cowboys best college football team in state for 2022, per CBS Sports
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
2023 DB Javien Toviano Details How Longhorns Are Doing the Unexpected
One of the top in-state safeties is impressed with Texas.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0