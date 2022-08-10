ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Shane Lee
The Spun

Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football

Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Coaches Poll#Usc Trojans#Ap Poll#College Football#American Football#Ap
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy