ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Maternity#Redrock92 Com
The Independent

Cat amusingly steals the show from his opera-singing owner as he meows into camera: ‘Musical genius’

A cat has captured the hearts of those on TikTok after upstaging his opera-singing owner with his meowing.Maura, who goes by the username @maura.music on TikTok, frequently shares videos of herself practising singing. However, in one recent video, the singer was performing opera in her bedroom when her cat decided to steal the spotlight.In the video, Maura could be seen vocalising before the pet jumped up on her desk, landing slightly in front of the recording camera.The interruption appeared to annoy Maura, who rolled her eyes and made a face at the camera before gently moving her cat out...
The Independent

I Just Killed My Dad: The true story behind Netflix’s shocking true crime miniseries

The latest addition to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalogue of true crime series, I Just Killed My Dad, arrives on the streaming service on 9 August.However, the new three-part docuseries features an unusual twist – it was created with the involvement of the killer at the centre of the criminal case.I Just Killed My Dad focuses on the case of Anthony Templet, who shot his father three times through the head before phoning the police and immediately confessing.However, Templet was able to avoid prison time, being sentenced to just five years of supervised probation after explaining his reasons for the killing.I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy