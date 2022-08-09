A cat has captured the hearts of those on TikTok after upstaging his opera-singing owner with his meowing.Maura, who goes by the username @maura.music on TikTok, frequently shares videos of herself practising singing. However, in one recent video, the singer was performing opera in her bedroom when her cat decided to steal the spotlight.In the video, Maura could be seen vocalising before the pet jumped up on her desk, landing slightly in front of the recording camera.The interruption appeared to annoy Maura, who rolled her eyes and made a face at the camera before gently moving her cat out...

24 MINUTES AGO