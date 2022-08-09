Read full article on original website
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Shocking moment thief tries to SNATCH $6,000 French bulldog from its owner as she entered Manhattan office building revolving door in broad daylight attack
This is the horrifying moment a thief tried to snatch a New York woman's French bulldog from her when they entered a revolving door of an office building in Manhattan's Financial District. Surveillance footage, from June 21, shows the dog owner entering 61 Broadway, in New York City, with her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cat amusingly steals the show from his opera-singing owner as he meows into camera: ‘Musical genius’
A cat has captured the hearts of those on TikTok after upstaging his opera-singing owner with his meowing.Maura, who goes by the username @maura.music on TikTok, frequently shares videos of herself practising singing. However, in one recent video, the singer was performing opera in her bedroom when her cat decided to steal the spotlight.In the video, Maura could be seen vocalising before the pet jumped up on her desk, landing slightly in front of the recording camera.The interruption appeared to annoy Maura, who rolled her eyes and made a face at the camera before gently moving her cat out...
I Just Killed My Dad: The true story behind Netflix’s shocking true crime miniseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalogue of true crime series, I Just Killed My Dad, arrives on the streaming service on 9 August.However, the new three-part docuseries features an unusual twist – it was created with the involvement of the killer at the centre of the criminal case.I Just Killed My Dad focuses on the case of Anthony Templet, who shot his father three times through the head before phoning the police and immediately confessing.However, Templet was able to avoid prison time, being sentenced to just five years of supervised probation after explaining his reasons for the killing.I...
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at event in New York - witness
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was once ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York, a witness told Reuters.
’13: The Musical’ Breakout Star Eli Golden Feels ‘Lucky’ To Have Captured Being 13 On Film
Eli Golden is having a breakout moment. The 15-year-old stars as Evan Goldman in the Netflix film 13: The Musical, which follows Evan as he moves to small-town Indiana from New York City after his parents’ divorce. His 13th birthday is on the horizon, and Evan must navigate his new girl and make sure his bar mitzvah is the coolest party ever.
Fact check: False claim of $22 million settlement between The View, Kyle Rittenhouse
The claim cites Joe Barron, whom it falsely identifies as a Rittenhouse spokesman. The family's actual representatives have said the claim isn't true.
Comments / 0