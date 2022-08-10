Read full article on original website
Wrestling World Reacts To The Rock's Big Announcement
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had exciting news to share with his fans on Monday. He's an executive producer of a new docuseries called Tales from the Territories. Tales from the Territories will debut on Oct. 4 on Vice. This series will be based on "the golden-age of professional wrestling." Before...
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
Rikishi On WWE Raw Car Crash: It Wasn't Me, For Real
Rikishi didn't do it. This time. On Monday's WWE Raw, fans noticed a car accident happened in the parking lot area. The announcers didn't bring attention to the accident as it played out in the background of a Kevin Owens interview segment. At the end of the show, Dexter Lumis...
Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Reveals She is Dating Madcap Moss
Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in the WWE, made her relationship with Madcap Moss public today. She shared a photo of with Madcap Moss and wrote in the caption, “Finally found my captain,” in a post on Instagram. Dashwood began training in Australia in 2003 while still...
Dexter Lumis Appears To Be Apprehended By Security At The End Of 8/8 WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis returns to WWE TV, but not in the way anyone could have ever expected. WWE, under the creative control of Triple H, continues to provide surprises every night. On the August 8 Monday Night Raw, there were even more apparent changes. Throughout the night, there was a chaotic...
Parker Boudreaux To Make Rampage Debut Against Star Who Has Not Been On AEW TV In Years
It doesn't get any more different in pro wrestling than Parker Boudreaux and Sonny Kiss, and not just because Boudreaux looks like the long-lost son of WWE star Brock Lesnar. It was not long ago when the young, powerful Boudreaux looked like a sure lock to be a WWE star. He was even dubbed "the next big thing" by WWE's Paul Heyman. Instead, the 24-year-old was released by WWE earlier this year following a short stint in "NXT 2.0", where he performed as Harland. He now finds himself in AEW as part of The Trustbusters, a group lead by former WWE star Ari (Ariya) Daivari and featuring long-time veteran Slim J.
AEW Dynamite On 8/10 Records Slight Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite on August 10, which was headlined by an AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, drew 972,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 938,000 viewers.
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'
Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Bryan Danielson: A Small Package Is The Most Devastating Tiny Move Someone Can Make
Bryan Danielson discusses the power of the small package. As a veteran of the business and a former world champion, The American Dragon has plenty of experience with a variety of packages that he has come across in the course of a wrestling match. During an appearance at San Diego...
Peter Avalon: The Workhorsemen Are Wingmen, Now There Are Five Hot Boys In The Group
The Workhorsemen are now Wingmen. In a tweet on August 11, Peter Avalon, the majority shareholder in Wingmen Industries LLC, confirmed that Anthony Henry and JD Drake are part of the group, which also includes Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi. He expressed his excitement with the way Excalibur shared the news during the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite. The broadcaster explained that Henry and Drake are a subsidiary of Wingmen Industries LLC. He also stated that Avalon is the CEO, but it's unclear what product they make.
Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans
Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Swerve Strickland Discusses How Kevin Gates' AEW Appearance Came About
At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two, Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee had their AEW Tag Team Title celebration after winning the belts in a three-way tag bout that featured Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and The Young Bucks. The celebration was crashed by Tony Nese & "Smart" Mark Sterling,...
Ric Flair Says He Has A Good Relationship With Tony Khan, Still Grateful To WWE
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he still has a good relationship with Tony Khan following recent comments he made. Flair had noted that Khan forced some changes to the card for his last match, but he didn’t mind that. He also spoke out about criticism that he was ‘kissing WWE’s ass’ when he thanked them for putting him back in the signature intro on WWE TV. Here are highlights:
Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
CM Punk is back, Darby puts Brody in a coffin, is Kenny returning? | Day After Dynamite #22
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on with Rob Wilkins (@RobWilkins) to review the August 11th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite, QUAKE BY THE LAKE which saw Jade Cargill successfully defends the TBS Championship and Jon Moxley retain the AEW Interim World Championship in a barn burner against Chris Jericho.
Shayna Baszler: The Fans Who Support Liv Morgan's SummerSlam Win Know Nothing About Wrestling
Shayna Baszler has a bone to pick with Liv Morgan and, by extension, her fans. At WWE SummerSlam, Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. In the controversial conclusion of the match. Rousey's shoulders were pinned to the mat while she made Morgan tap out to an arm-bar. The referee counted the pin and missed Morgan's submission.
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It
Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
WWE NXT UK Results (8/11): NXT UK Title Tournament Begins
WWE NXT UK Results (8/11) - NXT UK Championship Tournament First Round: Oliver Carter def. Charlie Dempsey. - Sid Scala asks Tyler Bate to not interfere in Trent Seven's match. - Eliza Alexander def. Thea Hail. - Nina Samuels interrupts Amale, who says she's aiming for the NXT Women's Championship.
How “Ric Flair’s Last Match” Was Put Together, The Undertaker Attending, More
Conrad Thompson recently appeared on Jeff Jarrett’s podcast, “My World,” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Thompson talked about how the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event was put together:. “What we were able to put together was with...
