San Juan Record

Commission discusses attorney office, opioid settlement, and mid-year budget

The San Juan County Commission discussed the county attorneys office, an opioid settlement, and approved a mid-year budget adjustment at their latest meeting. The San Juan County Attorney’s office is seeking additional help to tackle case loads. During an August 2 work session, members of the County Commission heard from County Attorney Brittney Ivins about the proposed restructuring of the office.

