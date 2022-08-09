San Diego man sentenced to nearly 6 years for assaulting CBP officer at border

A San Diego man convicted of assault on a federal officer for repeatedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the head at the San Ysidro Port of Entry was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A federal jury convicted Rene Robert Ruiz, 55, on two counts of assault for attacking the officer May 17, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Ruiz, who it described as a "self-admitted (leader) ... in a violent motorcycle gang," yelled obscenities at an officer while in line at the port of entry, then became angered when told he could not enter the United States.

Prosecutors allege he yelled "(Expletive) you, I'm a U.S. citizen, I'm coming in," and tried to push past an officer. When the officer pushed him back, Ruiz then punched the officer in the head "repeatedly," causing a concussion, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced Monday to five years and eight months in prison.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .