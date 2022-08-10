ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Suspect in attack of 2 Sandy teenagers may now face hate crime penalty

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The alleged attacker of two Sandy teenagers who may have been targeted because of their sexual orientation may now face a hate crime penalty on top of a potential assault charge. 2News Investigates dug deeper into Utah’s Hate Crime laws; whether they have any...
SANDY, UT
Utah to study feasibility of statewide seismic retrofitting program

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Emergency Management will begin the process of studying if it's feasible to create a state-wide seismic retrofit program. The inquiry comes almost two and a half years after the earthquake that shook the Salt Lake Valley in March of 2020.
UTAH STATE
U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
UTAH STATE
BYU Police release 2nd video from 2020 Missionary Training Center shooting

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The BYU Police Department on Wednesday released more surveillance footage from a 2020 shooting at a religious training facility in Provo. Authorities said the incident outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center is now a cold case, and police are looking for any additional details that can help investigators.
PROVO, UT
No easy fixes to Utah's drought but experts offer some solutions

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah, and the rest of the American west, deal with a severe megadrought, experts say there are solutions to focus on. None would solve the problem in the way an extended period of wet weather would. But officials say there are options we need to consider.
UTAH STATE
Person hospitalized after being buried alive in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was hospitalized Monday evening after being buried alive in Summit County. Officials said at approximately 5:30 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. They said the call was received as a "complete burial of an individual." According to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Video released from incident involving threats on firefighters, police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Body camera video from an officer-involved critical incident has been released by officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department. The video released showed images and audio from a July 9 incident when police were called in to assist firefighters, who said a homeowner threatened to fire on them while responding to a fire at a home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

