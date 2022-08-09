ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth win lieutenant governor primaries to join governor tickets

By Ben Baker, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago

MADISON – The tickets for Wisconsin's hotly contested governor's race in November are set, with Democrat Rep. Sara Rodriguez and Republican Sen. Roger Roth winning primaries Tuesday.

Rodriguez, of Brookfield, joins incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in his quest to defend his office. Roth, of Appleton, joins the Republican ticket with construction executive Tim Michels.

Rodriguez coasted to a double-digit win over Hmong Institute CEO Peng Her.

Roth emerged victorious from a packed field of eight candidates that included fellow state Sen. Patrick Testin.

Rodriguez and Roth both tap invaluable voting blocs in statewide elections, with Roth hailing from a base of support in the crucial Fox Valley region and Rodriguez making in-roads with historically conservative Milwaukee suburbs.

Evers and Michels stand to benefit from campaigning alongside lawmakers with nuts and bolts experience operating in the bitterly divided Legislature who each draw on support from unpredictable swing elements of the state electorate.

Rodriguez said she believes the Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this summer will serve as a rallying cry for Democrats looking to cut into traditionally conservative voting blocs, and suggested her experiences in a long-held Democratic district will best position her to connect with suburban moderate voters.

"I have family members who vote Republican and what that means is that I know that there is more that unites unites us than divides us," Rodriguez said. "I think with the overturning of Roe versus Wade, it has been a wakeup call to individuals, especially within the suburbs of Milwaukee."

Roth was not immediately available for an interview but has previously stated his top priorities include an education overhaul and eliminating the state income tax.

The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

