FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
ocsportszone.com
Irvine High football team, led by key returning players, out to stay atop PCL
Irvine coaches, including head coach Tom Ricci, talk to the Vaqueros after a scrimmage. (Photo courtesy Marsha Teaford). Irvine High School’s football team is out to capture its third consecutive league title. The Vaqueros won the Pacific Hills League crown last year after finishing 3-0. The team went 10-0...
lmlamplighter.com
2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW – La Mirada ready to take on new league, old non-league opponents and stronger competition
7-5 overall last season, 3-1 in the Suburban League, lost to Pasadena High 41-31 in the Division 7 second round playoffs. Head coach: Mike Moschetti (12th season over two stints, 77-43) Lost 30 seniors out of 73 from 2021 roster. 2022 schedule. Aug. 19 @ El Toro (7-4 overall last...
247Sports
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Soccer Club worries about future at Great Park
IRVINE, Calif. — The Irvine City Council will hear an agenda item Tuesday that could oust Orange County Soccer Club from its local stadium and replace it with a Los Angeles Galaxy minor league squad. Orange County Soccer Club has been setting down roots at the Great Park facility...
shop-eat-surf.com
The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing Concludes in Surf City U.S.A.
Large crowds pack the beach for the final day of the Vans US Open of Surfing on Aug. 7 in Huntington Beach. Photo credit: Celina Kenyon / Vans. The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) came to a close in Huntington Beach, Calif. yesterday after nine days of world-class surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions as well as a full calendar of engaging creative activities for the entire family. Celebrating the quintessential Southern California beach culture, the world’s largest action sports festival welcomed large crowds who flocked to the pier to cheer on their favorite surfers and filled the Vans Skatepark across the sand. Anchoring the nine-day festival were the World Surf League’s Challenger Series, Vans Duct Tape Invitational, and the Vans Showdown. The event footprint spanned 13 acres of beach on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier from July 30 through August 7, 2022.
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores under investigation by Santa Ana Police Department
Flores formerly worked at STARS Socal, a full-service training facility that offers youth, collegiate and professional sports training as well as rehab in located in Santa Ana.
theeastsiderla.com
A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school
East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
Southern Minnesota News
Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass
(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
localemagazine.com
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission
Black Sheep Salon in Long Beach is dedicated to providing safe and accessible service to everyone, no matter their size, gender, sexuality or disability. The post At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission appeared first on Long Beach Post.
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $34 Million, Brand New Villa in Newport Coast showcases A Lifestyle of Unparalleled Luxury
The Villa in Newport Coast, a Crystal Cove’s newest estate with southwest facing views in the exclusive enclave offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Midsummer, Newport Coast, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cain (Phone: 949-478-7772) at Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Newport Coast.
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
1 Bicyclist Struck In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)
The Huntington Beach Police Department Officers responded to a bicycle accident on Tuesday on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. According to the officers, a black 2018 Toyota RAV4 had struck a bicycle travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of [..]
365traveler.com
16 INCREDIBLE THINGS TO DO IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA
Irvine ranking high in quality of life and visitor experience is no accident. Ever since the 1960s, Irvine has developed following its master plan to create the perfect city. With the precision of Sim-City and a successfully growing population base, Irvine is attracting not only new residents, but also tourists around Southern California.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022
Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
