Large crowds pack the beach for the final day of the Vans US Open of Surfing on Aug. 7 in Huntington Beach. Photo credit: Celina Kenyon / Vans. The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) came to a close in Huntington Beach, Calif. yesterday after nine days of world-class surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions as well as a full calendar of engaging creative activities for the entire family. Celebrating the quintessential Southern California beach culture, the world’s largest action sports festival welcomed large crowds who flocked to the pier to cheer on their favorite surfers and filled the Vans Skatepark across the sand. Anchoring the nine-day festival were the World Surf League’s Challenger Series, Vans Duct Tape Invitational, and the Vans Showdown. The event footprint spanned 13 acres of beach on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier from July 30 through August 7, 2022.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO