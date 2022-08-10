ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

ESU football honors fallen teammate as practices begin

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWXSl_0hBHMJ0T00

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football lost a loved one over the offseason.

Redshirt freshman Brexten Green passed away in a cliff-diving accident in July. Although he didn’t play last season, he still made a notable impact on the ESU football community.

When the Hornets took the field for their first official practice of the seaso n on Tuesday, Case Cochran had was thinking of his old friend.

“It was definitely tough and it was more tough when I came out here without him just making funny faces, making jokes because that’s the kind of person that he was,” Cochran said. “Someone that everyone loved.”

Cochran and Green share the same hometown: Cashion, Oklahoma. Head coach Garin Higgins says the team will honor him with their work ethic.

“This football program mattered to him,” Higgins said. “He had a great work ethic. He did the extra work to try to be better and that’s how we honor him is by us going out and having that same type of mindset when we take the field.”

Higgins says the team held a moment of silence in remembrance of their fallen teammate and will continue to find ways to cherish their memories with Green throughout the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Washburn football back in uniform ahead of fall practice

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football hosted its team media day Sunday, with all 100+ players throwing on their jerseys for pictures. “Once you put on that uniform, you only wear them so many times,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “That’s one thing about football. We get eleven opportunities and these guys will get to put […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State football excited to return to action, hungry for success

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football had its first practice of the season Tuesday. “Day one is what everybody thinks about the entire offseason,” redshirt junior Case Cochran said. “Being able to get back out here with all your guys, and in our case your family, there’s really nothing better.” Topeka native Dalton Cowan will play, […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

K-State holds first open practice of the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2022-23 football season is officially underway for K-State. The ‘Cats opened up football practice to the media for the first time Monday. Coach Chris Klieman held a press conference after the practice to field questions about the product on the field. While most of the team is healthy at the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
College Sports
Emporia, KS
Football
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Emporia, KS
City
Green, KS
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

K-State RB coach calls Deuce Vaughn ‘the complete package’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- K-State football held its second media availability of the season after practice on Wednesday. Chris Klieman spoke with the media on Monday to open the 2022 season press conferences. Offensive assistants answered questions in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Unsurprisingly, running backs coach Brian Anderson had plenty of good things to say about […]
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time

Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Jayhawk Club hosts Leipold, Hanni at Summer Picnic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Jayhawk Club – an organization of hundreds of KU fans in Topeka – played host to head football coach Lance Leipold and voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni on Tuesday. Members met at the Big Gage Shelter House for a night of barbeque, a live band and Jayhawk talk. “The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Esu#Hornets#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Emporia seniors kick off school year painting the parking lot

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Fifty-seven seniors at Emporia High School won the lottery to paint their parking spaces for the 2022-23 school year. For several years, EHS students have been able to apply to paint their parking space for a $20 donation to benefit the student council. “I was pretty excited. I knew it was going […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Jayhawk fans enjoy picnic in Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Jayhawk fans enjoyed a summer picnic Tuesday evening at the Big Gage Shelter House in Gage Park. The summer picnic included live music by the KU Jayhawk band, a catered dinner by Dickey’s BBQ and free KU Jayhawk memorabilia. Guest speakers for the evening were Head football coach Lance Leipold and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Visit Topeka holds meet & greet with NHRA driver Travis Shumake

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NHRA Top Fuel Dragster Travis Shumake and Visit Topeka, held a meet and greet Wednesday morning at Evergy Plaza. Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas have joined forces to sponsor Shumake, the first openly gay racer to compete in the NHRA Nationals, and their logos will be prominently featured on his vehicle. “I […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line

An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

VETERAN SALUTE: Washburn educator helps others pursue higher education

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After finishing up with 13 years in the army, Chris Bowers had traveled all over the world. Looking for his next mission, he found himself right here in Topeka, helping fellow veterans finish their education experience. Bowers ended his time with active duty in long range reconnaissance. He worked as a lead […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?

EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

USD 501 heads back to school this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most students head back to school this week. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined 27 News Tuesday morning to talk about how the district is preparing. Meet the Teacher Night for elementary school students is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tues., Aug. 9. First day of school for Kindergarten-6th grade, […]
KSNT News

Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade set for Dec. 3

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may not seem like it now with temperatures in the 90s, but the holidays are coming and the date for the 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Parade has been set. The 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 starting at 6 p.m. There are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 school bus routes discontinued for Topeka 501

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some students at two Topeka high schools will need to find alternate ways to get home after school. According to the Topeka Metro, the West 10th special bus routes will be discontinued as of Aug. 10. These routes picked up students at Highland Park High School and Topeka High School after 3 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy