ESU football honors fallen teammate as practices begin

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football lost a loved one over the offseason.

Redshirt freshman Brexten Green passed away in a cliff-diving accident in July. Although he didn’t play last season, he still made a notable impact on the ESU football community.

When the Hornets took the field for their first official practice of the seaso n on Tuesday, Case Cochran had was thinking of his old friend.

“It was definitely tough and it was more tough when I came out here without him just making funny faces, making jokes because that’s the kind of person that he was,” Cochran said. “Someone that everyone loved.”

Cochran and Green share the same hometown: Cashion, Oklahoma. Head coach Garin Higgins says the team will honor him with their work ethic.

“This football program mattered to him,” Higgins said. “He had a great work ethic. He did the extra work to try to be better and that’s how we honor him is by us going out and having that same type of mindset when we take the field.”

Higgins says the team held a moment of silence in remembrance of their fallen teammate and will continue to find ways to cherish their memories with Green throughout the 2022 season.

