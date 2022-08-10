ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Harbors, MN

cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Kozlowski advances in DFL primary for Minn. House seat

Alicia Kozlowski is moving forward as the DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 8B. With 100 percent of the votes counted, Kozlowski garnered 56 percent of the vote, with 3,616 cast in her favor. Kozlowski and Arik Forsman came into the race with different experience in city-level politics. Forsman is...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Two Harbors mayor recalled

Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
TWO HARBORS, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Search underway for missing man after boat found unoccupied in Lake Superior

Township of Sanborn, WI-- A search mission is underway for John Stanslaski of Ashland after his boat was found unoccupied. His boat was located just before 9 a.m. Monday, August 8, near Ackley Rd. in the township of Sanborn. Officers attempted to contact Stanslaski but were unsuccessful. He also did not show up for work on Monday.
SANBORN, WI
FOX 21 Online

Stella Maris Academy to Open New High School Campus in Woodland Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn.–Stella Maris Academy in Duluth is expanding with it’s new high school opening Fall 2022. Stella Maris High School will open it’s doors in the Woodland neighborhood on Allendale Avenue. The Academy has several campuses throughout the city, but this will be their first ever high school building.
DULUTH, MN

