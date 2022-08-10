Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm

Related
Three more Maryland facilities qualified for sports betting
Maryland gaming commission grants licenses to three more facilities one month ahead of the NFL season
PLANetizen
Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project
A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
State to vote on plan to keep makeshift morgue open in Baltimore
Parking garage on Greene Street was originally opened to deal with backlog of bodies during COVID-19 surge
Bay Weekly
Recent Explosions Prompt Inboard Engine Safety Warning
Since the start of this year’s boating season, three powerboats with inboard engines have suffered major explosions in Maryland, injuring several and killing one. There’s one single step boaters should take every time they put the key in the ignition to avoid such an incident. Bay Bulletin talked with the Natural Resources Police (NRP), who say it could be the difference between life and death.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
Business Monthly
Maryland casinos generate single-month record in July￼
For the second year in a row, Maryland’s six casinos began the fiscal year, which started July 1, with a record-setting performance, generating $181,503,226 in gaming revenue during July 2022. The total surpassed the previous single-month record that was set in July 2021 by $1,357,710 (0.8 percent). Casino gaming...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's new crab catch limits not enough to prevent a population collapse, expert says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For decades, the bottom of the bay has been a hospitable home to one of Maryland’s most treasured summertime treats. Or at least, it used to be. "I've never, in all my 50 years of crabbing, have I ever seen anything was bad before," said former state senator, lifelong crabber, and local environmentalist, Gerald Winegrad.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10
ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
Audit: Nearly 1000 rental units in Maryland missing lead inspection certificates
A new report out from the Maryland General Assembly's Office of Legislative Audits suggests the State Department of the Environment may have failed to inspect nearly 1000 rental units for lead.
rockvillenights.com
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
wnav.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping in Maryland but AAA Says Not Enough To Get People to Buy at the Pump
New data released by the American Automobile Association-Triple A shows that the cost of gas in the state continues to drop. Also, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Saint Mary’s along the Chesapeake’s western shore have the lowest prices in the state, at $3.90/gallon. According to new data from...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Victims, lawmakers critical of Maryland’s response to stolen benefits
The amount stolen so far this year is more than triple that of last year, but Governor Hogan nor the Department of Human Services has outlined what they plan to do about it.
WTOP
It’s recount season in Maryland. Here’s where they’re happening and how they work
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Three weeks after Maryland’s primary elections, officials in three counties are preparing for recounts in unresolved contests. There are too-close-to-call races in Montgomery, Prince George’s...
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
Maryland county to decertify election and review ballot counting
Following discrepancies in a county council race, Frederick County decided to decertify its results from the primary last month and will rescan its ballots.
ExpressCare offers 'test-to-treat' program for Maryland community
Following COVID-19's peak and variant surges earlier this year, state and federal regulations have relaxed. The vaccination rate in Maryland is high, and morbidity has lessened compared to early in the pandemic. People have become less vigilant as a result, and unfortunately, COVID positivity rates are rising."Transmission has risen because the strains are more transmissible and less virulent," says Jonathan Thierman, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer for LifeBridge Health Partners, which operates ExpressCare, an urgent care center chain in Maryland. "Viruses mutate over time and as they evolve, they become more contagious and less dangerous. We've moved in a predictable...
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
