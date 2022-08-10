ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Shooting#City Police#Metropolitan Police
KMOV

Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old armed citizen was cleared of any wrongdoing Wednesday. On July 16, Christopher Dandridge Jr. shot and killed Lance Bush, 26, keeping him from robbing the QuikTrip located on 2260 First Capitol, according to officials. Reports say Bush allegedly robbed three different Quiktrips, holding knives to clerks’ throats prior to the incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMOV

Annie Malone to host Family Fest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you need help gathering those back-to-school supplies, Annie Malone is here to help. The organization is hosting Family Fest this weekend. It will run Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Annie Malone campus in North City. The exact address is 5355 Page Blvd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WIFR

Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
MADISON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs

It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy