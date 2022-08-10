Read full article on original website
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
KMOV
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges
ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery. Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise. When he did not have...
St. Louis County man sentenced for beauty store break-ins
A St. Louis County man will spend the next year of his life in federal prison for breaking into seven Missouri beauty stores over a two-month period in late 2020 and early 2021.
Release of hit-and-run suspect prompts questions about investigation
The suspect wanted for leaving the scene, 25 year old Jacob Adler, turned himself into Police Monday. Officers applied for warrants, but they were taken under advisement by the Circuit Attorney and Adler was released Tuesday.
Weapons charge for man arrested at I-170 and Ladue Tuesday
A man arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase on Interstate 170 is facing a weapons charge.
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
19-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Saint Louis University early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight in the 300 block of South Grand Boulevard. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at The Icon student apartments across the street from the university.
KMOV
Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old armed citizen was cleared of any wrongdoing Wednesday. On July 16, Christopher Dandridge Jr. shot and killed Lance Bush, 26, keeping him from robbing the QuikTrip located on 2260 First Capitol, according to officials. Reports say Bush allegedly robbed three different Quiktrips, holding knives to clerks’ throats prior to the incident.
Woman sentenced over fire at St. Louis 7-Eleven amid protests
A federal judge has sentenced a woman in connection with a fire at a St. Louis 7-Eleven location that stemmed from a 2020 protest.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed CBC student released from jail
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has been released from jail a day after turning himself in, 5 On Your Side has learned. A source familiar with the investigation said the 25-year-old man turned himself...
KMOV
Annie Malone to host Family Fest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you need help gathering those back-to-school supplies, Annie Malone is here to help. The organization is hosting Family Fest this weekend. It will run Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Annie Malone campus in North City. The exact address is 5355 Page Blvd.
KMOV
St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
WIFR
Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis
MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis on Monday
An investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a man Monday in north St. Louis.
East St. Louis city leaders face obstacles with getting FEMA aid for flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Along Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, uninhabitable houses, pieces of trash and debris line the street. Kenneth Cook had to rip out the drywall after his living room flooded. "It was like this whole area was like a lake," Cook said. Two weeks...
