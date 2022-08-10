Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
Motivational Speaker, ShoeStories Auction, Dinner to Take Place in Support of New Senior Housing
Del Gilbert presents “Thrive! 3 Ways to Win at Work and Life” next month during Bethany Community Services’ “Growing Together at Merrimack Place” event in support of plans to build a 62-unit affordable senior apartment complex in downtown Haverhill. Del Gilbert, founder of Accelerating Excellence,...
Basile Joins Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry Event During August Haverhill Art Walk
Poet, singer and songwriter Al Basile joins Whittier Birthplace for another Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry event this Saturday during the Haverhill Art Walk in downtown Haverhill. Basile performs Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3-6 p.m., in the alley next to Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. For a...
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Plans Flash Book Sale This Saturday During Tax-Free weekend
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is reducing duplicate books in its collection, including rare editions, during its Flash Book Sale. The nonprofit museum says hundreds of spare books will be “bargain priced” and sold along with “books for a buck” during the state’s tax-free weekend.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 10 – Local Mall for Sale – Former Lynn School to Become Housing – Community Updates – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Step outside this AM & you’ll notice a few changes compared to the last few days: (1) lots of clouds (2) an onshore breeze (3) it’s cooler out & (4) it is MUCH less humid! Clouds continue, sunny breaks later today. Other than a spot shower, cooler and generally dry: Temps in the 70s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Led by the Mayor, Haverhill River Bards to Recite Poetry at Senior Breakfast
The Haverhill River Bards will present their own as well as favorite poetry during an open mic reading during Aspen Hill Rehabilitation and Health Care Center’s upcoming senior breakfast. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is scheduled to kick off the reading by reading his own favorite poem during the...
visitconcord-nh.com
Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord
Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
Councilors Sign Off on Plan to Give Haverhill Public Library its Third Floor For Modernization Effort
As expected, the Haverhill City Council gave its approval Tuesday night to an order declaring the city-owned, third floor of the Haverhill Public Library as surplus, allowing Mayor James J. Fiorentini to sell the unit to the library’s board of trustees for $1. Library trustees plan to spend $10...
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH, Celebrates With 85-Year-Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
Haverhill’s First Woman Developer, ‘Peg’ Franzone Mathieson Dies at 91
Madelyn F. “Peg” Franzone Mathieson, 91, of Bradford, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, at Lawrence General Hospital. She was born in Newburyport on June 20, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Christine (Boyd) Dunn. She was educated in the Haverhill school system and graduated from Haverhill High School. She owned and operated Franzone Realty for numerous years.
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
msonewsports.com
Monday, August 8th – Community Supports Beverly Bootstraps Following Theft – Congressman Moulton on North Shore This Week – Community Notes – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Now on to Day 5 of the Heat Advisory, which took effect last Thursday, due to heat indices at or over 95 degrees. More of the same today with isolated showers or thunder possible later today but may see less coverage than yesterday & mainly north of the Mass Pike. Temps near 90.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
baystatebanner.com
Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men
Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning its Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair. The annual event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 14t, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 River Road, in Andover. It is free to the public. Exhibitors have a choice of standard, double,...
Dorchester Reporter
Wu hires union lawyer to reframe labor-management negotiations
Louis Mandarini III worked college summers on the construction sites of TD Garden, then known as the FleetCenter, and the Big Dig during the highway project’s salad days, before costs rose to $24 billion. He grew up in a union family on the North Shore, with his grandfather, the...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0