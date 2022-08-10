Read full article on original website
lptv.org
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
kvrr.com
Fargo Board of Education Votes 7-2 Against Reciting Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s Board of Education votes 7-2 to reverse course and discontinue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before its meetings. The motion was put forward by member Seth Holden who doesn’t believe it is appropriate since the text includes “GOD” and no other faiths.
lakesarearadio.net
Looney Days this Weekend in Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM) – Looney Days returns to Vergas this weekend. The community festival, which runs through Sunday features a 5K run/walk, street fair, wiener dog races, loon calling contest and a parade. “What’s really cool for us as organizers of Looney Days is that all this is free, we...
lakesarearadio.net
Summer Hammond Named United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties Executive Director
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – The United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties have hired Summer Hammond as their new Executive Director. Hammond most recently served as the Perham & Wadena Area Coordinator for the United Way and will assume the Executive Director role on September 1. She takes the place of Jacklin Steege, who has resigned the position.
valleynewslive.com
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes City Council prepares for full-time fire chief; Highland Drive project gains final approval
DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
kvrr.com
$1.5 Million Grant To Study Replacing Former Toll Bridge in North Fargo/Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”. A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
valleynewslive.com
Police declare WE Fest 2022 a success, crime rates down
DETROIT LAKES, Minn., (Valley News Live) - The grounds of Soo Pass Ranch are quiet and still once again. All the noise and lights have been tucked away for another year. WE Fest is a hugely popular music fest in a relatively small town, so everyone is involved. Though the event always has the makings for some chaos, the festival was declared a success by local law enforcement. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander tells us he’s been at every WE Fest since they began.
lakesarearadio.net
5th Annual Detroit Lakes Fire Department Street Dance, Friday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Fireman’s Street Dance will be held, Friday outside Hub 41. Gates open at 7 p.m. with live music from Tripwire beginning at 8 p.m. In its 5th year, the dance serves as a fundraiser for the Detroit Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project
(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
lakesarearadio.net
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools implementing cellphone-free classroom rule
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District is implementing a new rule for the 2022-2023 school year to remove distraction and promote face-to-face connection. The district says cellphones cannot be used in middle and high school classrooms. The district says cellphones should be out-of-use...
lakesarearadio.net
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes named to Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals List
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, recognizing the facility as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. This is the first time Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has received the honor, ranking...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
earnthenecklace.com
Nick Couzin Leaving KVRR: Where Is the Sports Director Going?
Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
willmarradio.com
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
