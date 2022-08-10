The team from Middleboro, Massachusetts is one win away from punching its ticket to Williamsport as the squad gets set to take on Maine in the 2022 Little League World Series New England Regional finals. The Mass. team has gone 2-1 in regional play, picking up a pair of wins against New Hampshire, including Wednesday’s 11-0 win in the semifinals. This time around, the Middleboro team will be facing the same Bangor East team they lost to earlier in the tournament. The Maine squad is undefeated so far in regional play, including their 10-4 win over Massachusetts on Monday. The winner of Thursday’s game will be crowned the winner of the regional tournament and will represent New England in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania later this month. Thursday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO