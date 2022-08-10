COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Michael Davis went into last year’s preseason games knowing that he was going to be one of the starting cornerbacks for the Los Angeles Chargers. As the sixth-year defender prepares for Saturday’s contest against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, his roster spot very much up in the air. Davis had the worst season of his career last year on a Chargers’ defense that had trouble getting off the field and keeping teams out of the end zone after halftime. Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco revamped the defense during the offseason, including signing cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan. With the Chargers expected to be in a nickel defense most of the time, Jackson, Callahan and Asante Samuel Jr. are expected to be the starting cornerbacks when the season opens Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO