Read full article on original website
Related
nowhabersham.com
Greater Vision to perform free concert at Bethlehem Baptist Church Aug. 21
The popular gospel trio, Greater Vision, will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Friday, August 21st, at 5 pm. The community is not only invited––it’s the reason behind the performance. Carley Abner, the force behind the concert, wanted to do something for the people of Habersham County....
fox5atlanta.com
Oxford teen faces heart attack, cancer diagnosis with grace, grit
OXFORD, Ga. - Sophie Botello spends her days helping take care of the animals on her family's 5-acre rescue sanctuary in Oxford, Georgia. "I've always been an animal lover, that is how I was raised," Botello says. Now 19, she has been riding horses since she was 3. "It is...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowhabersham.com
Edith Ayers Duncan
Edith Ayers Duncan, age 95, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Mrs. Duncan was born on July 31, 1927, in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Rom and Bessie Brock Ayers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John William Duncan; son, Lloyd Winston Duncan; and her sister, Bonnie Shubert. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Belton Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edith loved to spend time in her garden. She was an excellent cook, spending many hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Edith was known to her grandchildren as “Granny”.
nowhabersham.com
Dianne Briggs Gallager
Dianne Briggs Gallagher, age 77, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born on October 4, 1944, in Stephens County, she was a daughter of the late Wiley Crawford Briggs and Martha Marlene Adams Briggs. Mrs. Gallagher was a lifelong resident of Habersham County and a beloved teacher who retired from South Habersham after 24 years. She was a devoted member of the Habersham Board of Education, where she served as Chairman and Vice-Chairman. She also served eight years as Curriculum Director in White County and one year in Hall County. Mrs. Gallagher was a member of the Georgia Association of Educators, National Association of Educators, Habersham Association of Educators and the Cornelia Kiwanis Club. She was inducted into the GA Teachers Hall of Fame in 1991 and was voted the 1993 State Middle School Science Teacher of the Year. She held degrees from Piedmont College, North Georgia College, and Clemson University. Mrs. Gallagher dedicated her life to education and professed her greatest legacy was devotion to her family and influencing countless lives in a career of over 40 years.
UNG gets a new master’s degree program
There will be a new master’s degree program at the University of North Georgia: UNG says a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall of next year. The University of North Georgia will launch a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall 2023 through the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval.
nowhabersham.com
Johnny Wayne Wade
Johnny Wayne Wade, age 66, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Alto Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Ledbetter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brenau renews agreement with Mexico
Brenau University has received a grant renewal from the government of Mexico that allows first-generation Mexican-American students to pursue higher education at the university. Brenau hosted Consulate General Francisco Javier Díaz de León and Gabriela Cobos Uribe from the Mexican Consulate for a signing ceremony formalizing the grant Friday, Aug. 5, on the historic Gainesville campus.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland officers recognized for lifesaving actions
Three Cleveland police officers are being recognized for their lifesaving actions in the field. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker honored officers Justin Baldwin and Darius Dorsey and Sgt. Denton Vaughan during Monday’s Cleveland City Council Meeting. The Chief said Vaughn and Dorsey on March 16 responded to an unknown...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Suwanee to host 18th annual August Concert, a free event, on Saturday
Suwanee’s Town Center Park will be filled with music this weekend as the city hosts its 18th annual August Concert. Headlining the free show on Saturday, Aug. 13, is Lit, an American rock band that got its start during the post-grunge era of the late ’90s. Show openers...
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
nowhabersham.com
Smith elected to help lead Georgia Fire Investigators Association
State Fire Investigator Brian Smith was recently elected 2nd Vice President of the Georgia Fire Investigators Association at their annual Training Conference in Savannah. Smith, of Habersham County, was elected by fellow fire investigators from across the state. As a state fire investigator, Smith assists local fire and law enforcement...
Hoschton, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The East Jackson Middle School football team will have a game with Jackson County High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. East Jackson Middle SchoolJackson County High School.
nowhabersham.com
Watson Lamar “Boots” Pitts
Watson Lamar “Boots” Pitts, age 76, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Born on February 3, 1946, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late Tom Watson Pitts and Sarah Lela Sellers Pitts. Mr. Pitts retired after 37 years from Norfolk Southern Railroad where he worked as an Engineer. He enjoyed telling stories of his time spent with the railroad. He also enjoyed working with livestock, going to livestock sales, and going to auctions. He was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia food service supplier will receive military zone subsidies to relocate to Bryan County
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials didn’t incentivize a global food service supplier to locate its new distribution facility in the state, but the company will benefit from its location in a "Military Zone." WebstaurantStore plans to invest more than $87 million to build a new Bryan County...
Comments / 0