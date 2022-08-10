Read full article on original website
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
City Council Mulls Salary for Next Haverhill Mayor; Fiorentini Makes Less Than Some Department Heads
With Mayor James J. Fiorentini serving his 10th and seemingly last term as Haverhill’s leader, the City Council Tuesday considered the question of how much money should be paid to the next officeholder. Councilor Catherine Rogers introduced the question during a discussion of an ordinance regarding salaries for administrative...
Councilors Sign Off on Plan to Give Haverhill Public Library its Third Floor For Modernization Effort
As expected, the Haverhill City Council gave its approval Tuesday night to an order declaring the city-owned, third floor of the Haverhill Public Library as surplus, allowing Mayor James J. Fiorentini to sell the unit to the library’s board of trustees for $1. Library trustees plan to spend $10...
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
Why did this highway sign fall down in Worcester?
WORCESTER - MassDOT is still trying to figure out why a highway sign fell down onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning.It happened at about 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, just before Exit 1. Luckily, no one was hurt and no cars were damaged.The sign structure is about 24 years old and went up in 1999 as part of a sign replacement project."MassDOT is performing a root cause analysis and will be reviewing prior structural inspection reports as part of this process," MassDOT said. "If it is determined that the sign fell due to a structural failure all signs constructed during the same period in the corridor will be reviewed."The agency also said most sign structures on state highways are less than 25 years old, and the one that fell was due to be replaced in a project that's scheduled to go up for bid later this year. About 50 overhead sign structures on I-190 will be replaced as part of the project.
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
wgbh.org
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing. Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
No Outsiders Need Apply: Why One City Settled for a Police Chief Accused of Harassment
A Massachusetts mayor wanted to look outside for a chief to clean up a “toxic” police department. But a city ordinance forced him to promote from within.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
Parents fed up with littered needles at Roxbury park
BOSTON — Parents and kids who frequent Clifford Park in Roxbury say they feel like they’re fighting an uphill battle against littered needles and open drug use. Boston 25 News has been reporting on the issues plaguing Clifford Park and the surrounding area for years now. Community activist...
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
quincyquarry.com
Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and counting near the Fore River Bridge #msp #quincypolice
Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and still counting near the Fore River Bridge. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In the local breaking badly bad news© of the day, the Quincy Police Department’s Special Operations unit as well as its Crisis Negotiation Team have been assisting the Massachusetts State Police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in what has been a five hour-long and counting barricaded person situation in Quincy Point.
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
Man with 6 speakers mounted on car arrested in Wilmington after police in 3 different towns receive noise complaint
A man arrested Monday in Wilmington had a half-dozen speakers mounted atop his car and was playing music so loudly in the pre-dawn hours, officials said, that police from three separate Massachusetts towns received noise complaints. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington Police responded to the area of Woburn Street and...
Led by the Mayor, Haverhill River Bards to Recite Poetry at Senior Breakfast
The Haverhill River Bards will present their own as well as favorite poetry during an open mic reading during Aspen Hill Rehabilitation and Health Care Center’s upcoming senior breakfast. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is scheduled to kick off the reading by reading his own favorite poem during the...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign
Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals
Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
