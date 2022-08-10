Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in
PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
WMUR.com
Space Force officer justified in deadly New Boston shooting, review board says
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — An Air Force review board said a security officer was justified inshooting and killing a man at the New Boston Space Force station in May. The board said Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, approached the station's gate with a knife and gun while making threatening gestures toward a contracted police officer.
Man with 6 speakers mounted on car arrested in Wilmington after police in 3 different towns receive noise complaint
A man arrested Monday in Wilmington had a half-dozen speakers mounted atop his car and was playing music so loudly in the pre-dawn hours, officials said, that police from three separate Massachusetts towns received noise complaints. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington Police responded to the area of Woburn Street and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No Outsiders Need Apply: Why One City Settled for a Police Chief Accused of Harassment
A Massachusetts mayor wanted to look outside for a chief to clean up a “toxic” police department. But a city ordinance forced him to promote from within.
WCVB
Suspect to face charges in rape, killing of woman in Boston hotel room in 1980
BOSTON — A man is facing charges in the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel room 40 years ago, Massachusetts officials said Thursday. Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office arrested Steven Fike, 62, of Alabama, on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court warrant for murder and rape. Fike was indicted in 2019.
Jurors Acquit Man Accused in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 7, Including Former Haverhill Man
A jury Tuesday acquitted a man accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists, including a former Haverhill man, in 2019 on a road in Randolph, N.H. Jurors cleared 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of seven counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide and reckless conduct after his lawyers made the surprising claim former Haverhill resident and Jarheads Motorcycle Club leader Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. was himself intoxicated.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
RELATED PEOPLE
fallriverreporter.com
Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts
A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Lawrence Man Gets 25-27-Year Prison Sentence for Rape and Death of Haverhill Sixth Grader
The Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of a Haverhill sixth grader in 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 25-27 years in prison. Lawrence Superior Court Judge Janice Howe accepted the guilty plea of 62-year-old Miguel Rivera to charges of manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child by force and distribution of class E drugs. Consentino School student Precious Wallaces died Dec. 18, 2018 after falling ill three days earlier while visiting her uncle, Rivera, in Lawrence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Massachusetts woman blinded by attack working to help others regain sight
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The victim of a gruesome attack in Massachusetts is trying to turn her suffering into something good. Janet Blanchard, of Haverhill, was left blind and almost died from a random attack in her hometown last year. NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos lived next door to Blanchard when...
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
Borrelli Receives Methuen Police Promotion to Sergeant
Methuen Patrolman Laurie Borrelli was promoted to sergeant last week. Borrelli attended Methuen Public Schools and graduated from Methuen High School in 1987. She went on to earn her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from UMass. Lowell and master’s in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England University. She...
homenewshere.com
Unlawful termination settlements net more than $1M for former Boston police officers
(The Center Square) – The two highest paid Boston police officers in 2021 received legal settlements of more than $1 million each, years after they were unlawfully terminated following a controversial drug testing program. Former officers Richard Beckers and Jacqueline M. McGowan were paid $1.26 million and $1.25 million,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
quincyquarry.com
Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and counting near the Fore River Bridge #msp #quincypolice
Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and still counting near the Fore River Bridge. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In the local breaking badly bad news© of the day, the Quincy Police Department’s Special Operations unit as well as its Crisis Negotiation Team have been assisting the Massachusetts State Police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in what has been a five hour-long and counting barricaded person situation in Quincy Point.
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0