Methuen, MA

WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
Methuen, MA
Methuen, MA
WCVB

Suspect to face charges in rape, killing of woman in Boston hotel room in 1980

BOSTON — A man is facing charges in the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel room 40 years ago, Massachusetts officials said Thursday. Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office arrested Steven Fike, 62, of Alabama, on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court warrant for murder and rape. Fike was indicted in 2019.
WHAV

Jurors Acquit Man Accused in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 7, Including Former Haverhill Man

A jury Tuesday acquitted a man accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists, including a former Haverhill man, in 2019 on a road in Randolph, N.H. Jurors cleared 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of seven counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide and reckless conduct after his lawyers made the surprising claim former Haverhill resident and Jarheads Motorcycle Club leader Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. was himself intoxicated.
HAVERHILL, MA
Neil Perry
fallriverreporter.com

Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WHAV

Lawrence Man Gets 25-27-Year Prison Sentence for Rape and Death of Haverhill Sixth Grader

The Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of a Haverhill sixth grader in 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 25-27 years in prison. Lawrence Superior Court Judge Janice Howe accepted the guilty plea of 62-year-old Miguel Rivera to charges of manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child by force and distribution of class E drugs. Consentino School student Precious Wallaces died Dec. 18, 2018 after falling ill three days earlier while visiting her uncle, Rivera, in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Borrelli Receives Methuen Police Promotion to Sergeant

Methuen Patrolman Laurie Borrelli was promoted to sergeant last week. Borrelli attended Methuen Public Schools and graduated from Methuen High School in 1987. She went on to earn her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from UMass. Lowell and master’s in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England University. She...
METHUEN, MA
homenewshere.com

Unlawful termination settlements net more than $1M for former Boston police officers

(The Center Square) – The two highest paid Boston police officers in 2021 received legal settlements of more than $1 million each, years after they were unlawfully terminated following a controversial drug testing program. Former officers Richard Beckers and Jacqueline M. McGowan were paid $1.26 million and $1.25 million,...
quincyquarry.com

Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and counting near the Fore River Bridge #msp #quincypolice

Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and still counting near the Fore River Bridge. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In the local breaking badly bad news© of the day, the Quincy Police Department’s Special Operations unit as well as its Crisis Negotiation Team have been assisting the Massachusetts State Police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in what has been a five hour-long and counting barricaded person situation in Quincy Point.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
