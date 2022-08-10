ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester

A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
WORCESTER, MA
Everett teen shot on family vacation home from hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett teen is home from the hospital three months after he was shot while on a family vacation in Canada. Fourteen-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehab for his home in Tewksbury with his dad and extended family. “Look at him now,” said Sandrick’s father Ricardo Jorcelin....
BOSTON, MA
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge

MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
EVERETT, MA
Alabama Man Arrested in Woman's 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say

Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man from Alabama on murder and rape charges in the death of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad, and Fike was indicted in 2019.
BOSTON, MA
Police investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Braintree hotel is the center of a police investigation. Officers responded to the Residence Inn off of Interstate 93 following an incident overnight. Police investigated two different scenes. One was inside the Residence Inn, right in the front lobby. A Boston 25 crew spotted a bloodied towel right in the front entrance. Investigators could be seen inside processing the scene. The whole lobby area was blocked off for the investigation.
BRAINTREE, MA
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
Family friends: Man stabbed to death in Everett died a hero

EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Friends of the man who died are calling the victim a hero. “He went down protecting his son. And he’s a hero in my book. He’s always been a hero in my book,” Liz Stoddard said.
Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
Large Highway Sign Falls Right Onto I-190 in Worcester

A large highway sign fell right onto two travel lanes on Interstate 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Twitter user @miss_shush shared a photo showing the large green overhead road sign for Exit 1 resting in the two far right travel lanes on I-190 south. Orange traffic cones had been set up around the sign, with cars able to get by in the far left passing lane only.
WORCESTER, MA

