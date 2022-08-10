Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
whdh.com
Everett teen shot on family vacation home from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett teen is home from the hospital three months after he was shot while on a family vacation in Canada. Fourteen-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehab for his home in Tewksbury with his dad and extended family. “Look at him now,” said Sandrick’s father Ricardo Jorcelin....
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
‘You never have to give up’: Tewksbury teen shot while on a family trip returns home
BOSTON — A homecoming that was months in the making became a reality on Wednesday for a Tewksbury teenager who was shot in May while on a family trip to Canada. 14-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston, surrounded by his supportive family, patients he has bonded with, and caregivers who have put him on a hopeful path to a full recovery.
nbcboston.com
Alabama Man Arrested in Woman's 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say
Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man from Alabama on murder and rape charges in the death of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad, and Fike was indicted in 2019.
Police investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Braintree hotel is the center of a police investigation. Officers responded to the Residence Inn off of Interstate 93 following an incident overnight. Police investigated two different scenes. One was inside the Residence Inn, right in the front lobby. A Boston 25 crew spotted a bloodied towel right in the front entrance. Investigators could be seen inside processing the scene. The whole lobby area was blocked off for the investigation.
25 Investigates: Ruling in battle over baby’s remains
A months long battle over the remains of a baby who died suddenly in Revere has ended with a ruling intended to satisfy both parents. 25 Investigates first told you about the unusual custody case in June. 2-month-old Luka Bustillo died in the care of his mother in January. His...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
nbcboston.com
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
Family friends: Man stabbed to death in Everett died a hero
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Friends of the man who died are calling the victim a hero. “He went down protecting his son. And he’s a hero in my book. He’s always been a hero in my book,” Liz Stoddard said.
NECN
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
GoFundMe started for Mark Luiso, Everett man who reportedly died in stabbing while protecting his son
An online fundraiser began collecting donations on Tuesday evening for a man who reportedly was fatally stabbed Monday night while protecting his son. Mark Luiso, 45, of Everett, was named by his family and friends to multiple local news outlets, as well as a company that said it employed him as a security guard.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts
A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
Major transformer in Lexington explodes, generating huge fireball
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Emerson Graf says she and her mother heard a strange noise seconds before a huge explosion. “It was just insane. It was so loud,” said Emerson Graf, of Lexington. They watched as a transformer exploded, creating a huge fireball. “We started to hear like scratching...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
nbcboston.com
Large Highway Sign Falls Right Onto I-190 in Worcester
A large highway sign fell right onto two travel lanes on Interstate 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Twitter user @miss_shush shared a photo showing the large green overhead road sign for Exit 1 resting in the two far right travel lanes on I-190 south. Orange traffic cones had been set up around the sign, with cars able to get by in the far left passing lane only.
